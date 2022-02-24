Riot Games postpones VCT EMEA week 3 matches amid Ukraine crisis

Riot Games have announced that Valorant Champions Tour matches in the EMEA region will be postponed and played at a later date.

Fans that have been following the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 closely expect to see matches Friday through Sunday.

However, that will be changing for this upcoming week, following the escalation of military conflict in Ukraine – as reported by the BBC.

VCT officials have notified fans and players that everything scheduled for week three in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions will be affected by date changes.

VCT EMEA matches to be rescheduled

The official Valorant EMEA esports account tweeted on February 24 that they have made the decision to “postpone VCT EMEA Week 3 games.”

The team described this decision to be influenced by their top priority, which “is to support the players, casters, staff, and fans affected by the escalating crisis in Ukraine.”

After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone VCT EMEA Week 3 games. Our community’s welfare is integral to us and at this time, our number one priority is to support the players, casters, staff and fans affected by the escalating crisis in Ukraine. — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) February 24, 2022

There were six matches on the schedule to be played that weekend, which included some powerhouse matchups with NAVI vs Gambit and Fnatic vs Acend.

We will provide an update on the new schedule as soon as we can. In the meantime, please keep an eye on our social channels for further updates. — VALORANT Champions Tour EMEA (@valesports_emea) February 24, 2022

At the time of writing, there has not been an update on when these games will be played, though VCT officials said to keep an eye on their social media accounts for further updates.