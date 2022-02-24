 Riot Games postpones VCT EMEA week 3 matches amid Ukraine crisis - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

Riot Games postpones VCT EMEA week 3 matches amid Ukraine crisis

Published: 24/Feb/2022 21:02

by Jaret Kappelman
Valorant VCT matches postponed
Riot Games

Share

Riot Games have announced that Valorant Champions Tour matches in the EMEA region will be postponed and played at a later date.

Fans that have been following the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 closely expect to see matches Friday through Sunday.

However, that will be changing for this upcoming week, following the escalation of military conflict in Ukraine – as reported by the BBC. 

VCT officials have notified fans and players that everything scheduled for week three in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions will be affected by date changes.

VCT EMEA matches to be rescheduled

The official Valorant EMEA esports account tweeted on February 24 that they have made the decision to “postpone VCT EMEA Week 3 games.

Advertisement

The team described this decision to be influenced by their top priority, which “is to support the players, casters, staff, and fans affected by the escalating crisis in Ukraine.

There were six matches on the schedule to be played that weekend, which included some powerhouse matchups with NAVI vs Gambit and Fnatic vs Acend.

At the time of writing, there has not been an update on when these games will be played, though VCT officials said to keep an eye on their social media accounts for further updates.

Advertisement
Advertisement