pANcada voices his frustration with Sentinels benching him

Sentinels pANcada has thrown shade at the organization for leaving him on the bench after posting a clip to Twitter/X.

The former Valorant Champion joined Sentinels in 2023 during the organization’s rebuild period. He was accompanied by his teammate Sacy with the hopes of making Sentinels a top-tier team.

Despite having just won a world championship, pANcada’s addition to Sentinels was not enough to pull them back from a lackluster year. Throughout 2023, Sentinels failed to place high enough to make any tournament appearances outside of the LOCK IN event at the start of the year.

Sentinels opted to keep most of their roster the same for the upcoming season. Although when the team brought on Zellsis as a sixth man, pANcada’s position on the team was unknown.

pANcada shows Sentinels what they’re missing

On Twitter/X pANcada posted a video of him getting an ace as Brimstone to win his team the round. All five kills were headshots, which prompted pANcada to dig at the team that seemingly benched him.

“Why all this aim if I don’t even play,” said pANcada through translation.

Even though Zellsis signed with Sentinels as a substitute, he played most of the matches during the Sentinels Invitational. Meanwhile, pANcada only got to play a handful of games, most of which were losses.

Who will play for Sentinels in the upcoming season is still unknown. Zellsis is still listed as a substitute for Sentinels, with pANcada being listed on the main roster.

The VCT 2024 season will return in February with the Kick-Off International League.