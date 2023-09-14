Sentinels sign former Cloud9 star Zellsis

Sentinels have announced the signing of former Cloud9 star Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro as a substitute player.

The VCT off-season is underway and teams are dropping and signing players left and right. The newest blockbuster signing has been Sentinels bringing back Zellsis for the 2024 season.

The organization announced his return in a familiar video format with Sentinels head coach Adam ‘kaplan’ Kaplan sitting down facing the camera and addressing the fans.

Zellsis previously played for Sentinels during its run through the 2022 Valorant Champions LCQ tournament alongside Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. Zellsis was loaned out to the squad from Version1 and only played one event for the team as they failed to qualify for the World Championships.

The 25-year-old player will join the team as a substitute as the squad already has a five-man squad ready to go. The organization also announced the addition of former M80 IGL Mouhamed ‘johnqt’ Ouarid on September 13 to round out the squad.

Zellsis joins Sentinels as the sixth man

Zellsis spent the 2023 VCT seasons as a member of Cloud9. He was brought in alongside Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and the squad was billed as a North American super team. However, Cloud9 never got to test that lineup against VCT Americas competition as yay and the team’s IGL were dropped from the squad before regular season competition began.

Sentinels Sentinels brought in two stars for their doomed LCQ run in 2022.

Despite the roster changes, Cloud9 dominated much of the regular season, finishing in second place with an 8-1 record. The team failed to qualify for any international events, however, bowing out of the VCT Americas playoffs in fourth place and the LCQ tournament in third.

With Cloud9, Zellsis played a variety of roles including Controller, Initiator and Sentinel. Over the course of his entire career, he has logged matches on almost the entire Valorant cast, with his most played Agents being KAY/0, Raze and Phoenix.

As Sentinels’ sixth man, he should be able to slot into almost any position needed for the team.