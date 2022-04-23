OpTic Players React to TOUGH Loss vs LOUD! | VCT Masters Press Conference

After NA’s last hope OpTic Gaming were knocked down to the lower bracket of VCT Masters Reykjavik, the squad gave their thoughts on the tough loss as they gear up for a big match against Japan’s ZETA DIVISION.

While OpTic coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh said the side were prepared for Brazilian stars LOUD’s aggressiveness in their Upper Bracket Finals at VCT Masters Reykjavik, their opponents were too good and “hard to stop” with their clean executions.

The team gave their thoughts on the match following the 2-1 loss as they prepare to face off against ZETA DIVISION in Saturday’s Lower Bracket Final for a spot in the Grand Final.

