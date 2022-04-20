How Brazil is making a LOUD statement at VCT Masters Reykjavík

LOUD is making history for Brazil at the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík by going farther in the tournament than any team before them. According to their coach, this is the beginning of Brazil’s rise in Valorant.

Before LOUD, Brazilian teams did not have much to write home about when competing at international events. For the entire VCT 2021 season, Brazil won three matches across VCT Stage 2 Masters: Reykjavík, VCT Stage 3 Masters: Berlin and Valorant Champions.

For a region feared in other games, like Counter-Strike, Rainbow Six Siege and Cross Fire, Valorant seemed to be a title Brazil could not wrap its head around.

Between Team Vikings, Sharks Esports, Havan Liberty, FURIA Esports and Keyd Stars, Brazil had many chances to make their mark in international Valorant in 2021. Across those five squads, their combined record was 3-14 with one asterisk loss thanks to a competitive ruling in a match between Acend and Keyd Stars.

The biggest criticism for those teams was their lack of refinement around utility usage, and possibly too much of a focus on aiming.

With LOUD now at the forefront of the 2022 edition of Masters Reykjavík, and about to take on fellow green side OpTic Gaming in the upper bracket final on Friday, April 22, the team is crafting a new narrative around Brazilian Valorant.

“I think we are much better than in 2021 regarding utility usage, but we need to evolve even more,” LOUD coach Matheus ‘bzkA’ Tarasconi told Dexerto. “We see in the VODs and in our game reviews that we still make some mistakes. The delay in our evolution – a lot of it is down to the quality of practice in Brazil.”

LOUD’s journey to VCT Masters

LOUD have yet to drop a series in their tenure as a team. They breezed through their regional competition and did not falter when pitted against strong European competition in G2 Esports and Team Liquid.

LOUD jumped into Valorant only on February 3, assembling a star-studded squad with some of the best players in the region. Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi and Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro came from Vikings, while Bryan ‘pANcada’ Luna joined from Stars Horizon. The young duo of Felipe ‘Less’ Basso and Erick ‘aspas’ Santos had competed on various free agent teams.

All five were considered top talents in their roles before joining LOUD, creating a pseudo-super team when formed.

LOUD itself is no stranger to making a lot of noise when entering an esports or market space. The organization has grown into a media and esports giant in Brazil since their launch in 2019, expanding rapidly into many different areas, from Free Fire and League of Legends to skateboarding and music.

The team’s rise in Valorant looks to have a similar ascension.

According to Pedro ‘Koy’ Pulig, the head coach for Keyd Stars, the biggest difference between LOUD and other Brazilian teams is their dedication to practice. The team has improved at a rapid pace in recent months with a mix of esports veterans and young guns.

“They’re super professional, they are a team that has evolved very quickly and that shows a great commitment,” Koy said.

BzkA pointed to professionalism as a quality that other teams should look to learn from his team if they want to compete internationally.

“We see that many teams in Brazil don’t take training so seriously, or simply don’t know how to train,” bzkA said.

Professionalism is something that seeps into even the roster construction of LOUD. When Valorant first came out, Brazilian teams would gather five good players and head into the server together. LOUD’s roster, conversely, was constructed in a way that each player has specific functions and can play together cohesively, according to bzkA.

When LOUD’s roster was first announced, Koy said he thought the team would be good, but he did not expect them to make the run that they are currently on this soon.

“I thought it would take a little longer for novice players to adapt to the team and the high competitive level,” Koy said. “It was very surprising that they have evolved so fast in two months. They really are very different.”

A message from Brazil to the rest of the world

Brazil has not a built a reputation in Valorant similar to their notoriety in other FPS games. While there have been standout players on international highlight reels, like Keyd Stars’ Olavo ‘heat’ Marcelo, the failure to win games at the highest level has made most Valorant fans apathetic toward the region.

With the current LOUD run, that may soon change. If teams from the region adopt some of their style and practice regime, Brazil could be right back in the conversation as a threat to take trophies.

“International teams should start to respect us more and understand that our region is evolving, just like it evolved in other FPS, like CS and Rainbow Six.” bzkA said.

“We have the potential to dominate another FPS title. They must be a little scared with our evolution from one year to the other. After all, last year we were really far behind in just about everything.”

But LOUD’s current run may be built on the back of lower expectations. Without the weight of Brazilian fans weighing down players’ minds, the team is able to compete without too much thought toward results.

“If our game and work is good enough, we will win, we do not have any pressure, nobody expected anything from Brazil coming into this event, and I would like it to stay like this.” bzkA said when asked about fan expectation and the team’s upcoming game against OpTic. “I think this lighter atmosphere only favors us.”

BzkA also said that the team did not come to this Masters event looking to take a trophy, their eyes are set on Valorant Champions. But there was a clear moment when he saw an impressive showing at Masters as a possibility.

“The moment when we beat Team Liquid and were studying the draft against G2, Sacy and I talked a lot about our chances, we studied the opponents’ maps together with captain Saadhak. At this moment I thought, ‘I think it is possible,’” bzkA said.

While LOUD are set to make Valorant history with their current run, Brazil as a whole still seems to lag behind. The country’s other representative at this Valorant Masters, Ninjas in Pyjamas, did not make it out of the group stage and did not look any more impressive than any Brazilian team before them.

But with the results of LOUD’s dedicated training and roster construction, possibly more teams will take notice that there is another level they can reach to compete internationally.

“I hope this serves as an example to other teams in Brazil,” bzkA said. “If more teams change their mindset, our region should grow a lot in the next few months.”