OpTic FNS slams VCT over “ridiculous” Valorant Masters format

OpTic Gaming’s in-game leader Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta slammed the “ridiculous” VALORANT Masters format for seeding teams directly into the playoff stage of the international tournament.

After OpTic Gaming defeated Xerxia to clinch its spot in the playoffs at VALORANT Champions Tour Stage 1 Masters: Reykjavík, FNS took issue with the way top teams were seeded directly into the playoff stage.

Teams like LOUD and The Guard were directly placed into the playoff bracket based off of their online performances in their regional VCT leagues.

Those who did not earn the top seeds in their region had to play though a short group stage which concluded Wednesday with OpTic, DRX and Team Liquid making it through.

OpTic had a chance to earn a direct seed and bypass the group stage in the North American VCT Challengers playoffs, but fell to The Guard 3-2.

“I think every team has should have to play group stages and earn their spot in playoffs,” FNS said. “But that’s not the fault of the teams or anything. I just think it’s a terrible format to in that sense. They should not do that.”

“I don’t think any team should just make playoffs,” FNS later said. “I think even if we won the final versus The Guard online I still would be saying that that’s a ridiculous thing that any team can just make the playoffs right from online play and not having to play group stages.”

Won 2-0 vs @XERXIAESPORTS Ggwp ❤️only love and respect for those guys. Onto playoffs 😈😈😈 #GreenWall — OpTic FNS (@FNS) April 13, 2022

OpTic players react to Masters Reykjavík format

As for FNS’ OpTic teammates, some had a more favorable outlook on the VALORANT Masters format. OpTic’s star player Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker said this format may have helped his team in a way, but that playing extra games while other teams are waiting in the wings can give their opponents time to create strategies against them.

“I do feel like there is like some advantage, I think for our team because usually we kind of start slow,” yay said when asked if coming through that group stage has given them an advantage. “So for us to get that out of the way now, so we can keep building and keep building and writing momentum.”

OpTic will go on to face The Guard in the first round of the double-elimination playoffs, a rematch of the North American Challengers 1 playoff final. This is the second tournament in which the Greenwall will play against a fellow North American organization at an international event.