Oceania’s only player in a VCT league quits pro Valorant

Global Esports’ WRONSKI, Oceania’s only player in any of the three VCT international leagues, has decided to quit competitive Valorant.

The Australian player revealed on Twitter that he has decided to call time on his career as a professional player after less than a year in Global Esports’ ranks.

“This industry isn’t for me but I feel blessed to have been a part of it, even just for a little while,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

WRONSKI burst onto the Valorant scene in 2021 as part of Chiefs, one of Oceania’s most famous esports organizations. He went on to play for Mindfreak and ORDER before joining Global Esports, a VCT Pacific partner.

He found playing opportunities hard to come by in the league, featuring only in four matches during the regular season. He averaged a 0.90 VLR rating.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

WRONSKI retires from Valorant esports

WRONSKI’s retirement represents another blow for Oceanic Valorant, which loses its sole tier-one representative. Only last month, Australian team Bonkers spoke with Dexerto about the difficulties of climbing up the Valorant ladder without the support of an organization.

Article continues after ad

Bonkers could not secure a spot in the VCT Pacific, finishing the last-chance qualifier in 5th-6th place.

Without WRONSKI in their plans, Global Esports are preparing for the VCT Pacific last-chance qualifier for Valorant Champions, scheduled for July 18-23. In their first match, the team will take on Rex Regum Qeon.