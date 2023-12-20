Valorant’s first new weapon since launch reportedly debuting in Episode 8

Valorant’s first new weapon, the Outlaw, is reportedly making its debut in Episode 8 after it spilled out in a skin showcase leak.

When it comes down to changes to the game, adding new guns is a left-field choice for Valorant. Throughout its existence, the game has received new maps, agents, and a plethora of balance changes to shake up the game, but never a new weapon.

However, back in October, a new gun, the Outlaw, was accidentally leaked in a now-deleted skin showcase of the Valiant Hero skin bundle.

Now after months of no updates on the gun, we have news that the Outlaw is potentially making its way into the game, and quite early into 2024.

According to ValorLeaks, “The Outlaw Sniper, a brand new weapon will be releasing at the launch of Episode 8.”

Episode 8 is slated to begin on January 10, which means the Outlaw might be coming just in time to shake up the meta as Premier kicks off its path to Contender officially, and as the VCT 2024 Season kicks off as well.

As for what we can expect out of the Outlaw, according to Valorant data miner valohabercisi, it resembles a “muscular Marshal”.

The mid-priced sniper rifle will seemingly kill half armored Agents with a single bullet, it will fire two bullets with each click – similar to the Shorty – and should be dealing 140 damage to a shot at the body. Apparently, the Outlaw will debut with non-animated skins as well.

It seems the Outlaw is set to fill in the price gap between the Marshal and the Operator. According to the original leak, the Outlaw is set to be priced at 2,400 Credits, which should put it in the middle of both rifles.