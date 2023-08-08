NAVI penalized for snus use at Valorant Champions

NAVI was penalized with the loss of a timeout due to a player’s use of the smokeless tobacco product Snus at Valorant Champions.

NAVI lost to DRX 2-1 in the winner’s match for their group at Valorant Champions. The EMEA representatives were penalized with the loss of a timeout on the first map of the series, Bind, because of Snus use by one of its players.

NAVI’s head coach, Erik ‘d00mbr0s’ Sandgren, confirmed the penalty in a now-deleted tweet.

Snus has become a popular form of tobacco use in Europe in recent years. The cigarette alternative has famously caught on in the Premier League as players tuck the pouch of powdered tobacco behind their upper lip while sitting on the bench, or in some cases even while training and playing.

This is not the first instance of Snus in esports. A report from Dot Esports outlined how some League of Legends European Championship players use the tobacco product along with other substances to combat burnout and other mental health issues while competing.

Riot Games has not released an official statement or ruling on the penalty enforced on NAVI at the time of writing.

Multiple Valorant players have reacted to the penalty, and d00mbr0s post about it, mostly in jest.

“Snus being treated like its a hard drug,” Giants Gaming IGL Emir “rhyme” Muminovic said in a reply to the NAVI head coach.

Team Liquid’s Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel jokingly said he would quit Snus if it invokes a penalty.

“If you Snus you get disqualified. Time to quit my addiction, FROM THIS DAY ONWARDS I WILL BE SNUS FREE,” he said.

d00mbr0’s responded to Sayf’s post saying: “RIP 1 timeout.”

Even NRG’s head coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh, who isn’t afraid to speak his mind, got in on the jokes.

“What about cigarettes I have about three packs for tomorrow,” he said.

NAVI will continue on in the tournament in the group’s decider match set to take place on August 12. They will face either Team Liquid or LOUD to decide who will be the final team to exit Group D.