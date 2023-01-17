NRG Valorant coach Chet slams VCT LOCK//IN Brazil format: “Sh*t tournament”

NRG Esports Valorant head coach Chet ‘Chet’ Singh is not a fan of the just-announced LOCK//IN tournament single-elimination format.

Riot Games announced the format for the upcoming 32-team LOCK//IN tournament that is set to start on February 13 in São Paulo, Brazil. The announcement came with some fanfare as teams and fans see the tournament matchups for the first time. But Chet, one of the most decorated coaches in the game, said he isn’t a fan of the format or how the tournament has been set up.

“Fly to Brazil, have no info on the other team because it’s the first matches with a new meta and it’s single elimination. What an absolute shit tournament to kick off the year,” Chet said on Twitter.

Article continues after ad

The LOCK//IN tournament is a single-elimination event that will feature two groups of 16 teams battling for the first VCT trophy of 2023. Outside of the first-ever Masters tournament in 2021, international tournaments run by Riot Games have featured a double-elimination format.

The Global Head of Valorant Esports, Leo Faria, responded to the criticism of the single-elimination format by explaining the logistics of running a 32-team tournament in a short time period.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“With 32 teams, double-elim becomes impractical, unless you want a month-and-a-half-long tournament, so we built a pretty unique and intense format for LOCK//IN,” Faria said.

LOCK//IN tournament under fire by some in Valorant community

Former 100 Thieves head coach Sean Gares also voiced his opinion on the Valorant tournament, saying that the group of teams that play first will have two weeks to watch and study the new meta while the other waits to compete.

Article continues after ad

Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett, Fnatic’s Valorant IGL, said that he is excited for the LOCK//IN tournament because of how ruthless the tournament is set up to be.

Fans can see for themselves how ruthless the tournament format and schedule will be as teams from VCT Americas, EMEA and Pacific battle for victory and a chance to earn their region an extra slot at Masters 2023.