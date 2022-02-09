MOUZ expand into Valorant with international team

German organization MOUZ has officially entered the world of Valorant with an international roster that will compete in VRL DACH Evolution Stage 1.

MOUZ have become the latest organization in Europe to make an entrance into professional Valorant, having signed an international roster headlined by former Liquid player James ‘Kryptix’ Afflec and ex-Heretics member Felix ‘al0rante’ Brandl.

The news comes with little surprise as MOUZ had previously alluded to the possibility of expanding their portfolio with a Valorant squad. Jan Dominicus, MOUZ’s Chief Business Development Officer, told Dexerto in October that the game was “a pretty good fit” for the organization, which has a long and rich history in first-person shooter games.

Advertisement

“We have a strong legacy in FPS Games and a lot of experience within the genre,” Dominicus said in a statement about the announcement. “Combined with the exciting lineup we built and the promising circuit RIOT Games has announced for the game, I can’t wait for our adventures in VALORANT to get started.”

Rounding out the roster are Amine ‘Amilwa’ Saidi, who had a brief tenure with Heretics in 2021, and former Rix.GG Thunder duo Laurent ‘memset’ Werly and Joseph ‘Luzuh’ Loose.

Read more: VCT Game changers team accuse Motif org owner of sexual harassment

MOUZ’s Valorant squad will make its first appearance in the VRL DACH Evolution Stage 1, which will kick off on February 15. The winner of the tournament will earn a spot in the VCT EMEA Challengers Promotion alongside other regional champions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MOUZ have announced HanseMerkur as the main partner of the Valorant team. Founded in 1875, the Hamburg-based insurance company will have its logo visible on the players’ jerseys and “will play an important role in content around the MOUZ team.”

MOUZ Valorant roster: