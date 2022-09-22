Kanpeki released by Sentinels Valorant as Zellsis teases his return

Valorant’s off-season has been nothing short of hectic so far. Despite Sentinels securing franchising, Kanpeki has been released from the org, with Zellsis teasing that he might fill the spot.

Sentinels put themselves on the map as one of the most iconic Valorant organizations from the get-go. Big names like Tyson ‘TenZ‘ Ngo, Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, and Tarik ‘tarik‘ Celik have allowed Sentinels to reach meteoric popularity within Valorant regardless of their tournament results.

It’s no surprise Sentinels got franchised, but they’ve released Eric ‘Kanpeki’ Xu shortly after securing their spot in the Americas league. Jordan ‘Zellsis’ Montemurro teased his return, and fans are speculating that he’ll be returning to Sentinels.

Kanpeki gets released by Sentinels

Kanpeki was a promising talent, one that Sentinels planned to utilize in order to make it all the way to Valorant Challengers. However, he was benched after 2 and a half months of playing for Sentinels.

Kanpeki’s contract didn’t expire until September 22, 2022, the date in which he was released from Sentinels. As it turns out, Kanpeki’s replacement may already be set up. And it’s a familiar face for the team.

Former Sentinels player Zellsis has been teasing that he got signed to a franchised organization, and he’s on the poster announcing Sentinels franchising.

Zellsis filled Kanpeki’s spot after he was benched in July, playing for Sentinels through August. Getting signed for Sentinels would be a return for Zell rather than an arrival.

Kanpeki is also on said poster, meaning that the image is no confirmation of Zellsis’ destination for 2023. Nothing is set in stone here, but Zellsis getting picked up by Sentinels isn’t out of the question, either.

Fans of both Sentinels and Zellsis want this to happen judging by Twitter replies from both sides with fans excited about the possibility that he’ll rejoin the organization.

Zellsis has been allowed to explore options for “partnered organizations”. With Sentinels fitting the criteria here, it’s only natural that fans would speculate about his return. Even Zell himself wants to stay on Sentinels.

According to an interview with dot esports, Zellsis said that, “I’m permanently with Sentinels now”. This may sound like an outright confirmation, but it’s hard to say until he officially rejoins the organization.

Former 100 Thieves coach Hector ‘FrosT’ Rosario claimed that Sentinels entire roster is in for a rebuild now that they’ve secured franchising.

Nothing is set in stone here other than the fact that Kanpeki has been let go by Sentinels. This is only the beginning of what’s bound to be a chaotic off-season.