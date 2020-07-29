How to watch Valorant Mandatory.GG Cup: Stream, schedule, more

The Valorant Ignition Series returns to Europe with the Mandatory.GG Cup, which will feature some of the best teams from that side of the pond. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

Valorant’s Ignition Series has bolstered the first-person shooter’s competitive ecosystem. By globally supporting their game at a regional level, Riot have pledged their involvement as Valorant finds its place in the realm of esports.

Mandatory.GG Valorant Cup: Stream

As with previous Ignition Series events, the Mandatory.GG Cup will be streamed on the official Valorant Twitch channel between July 31 – August 2, with the first round of the bracket kicking off at 1:00 PM (PT) / 4:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 PM (BST).

The tournament organizers will also have their own dedicated stream (embedded below). Most of the big names competing at the event will also likely be streaming their POV on their own respective channels.

All 32 teams competing in the Mandatory.GG Cup will be gunning to take home the lion’s share of €15,000 — will G2 Esports make it three Ignition Series events in a row and continue their undefeated record?

Mandatory.GG Valorant Cup: Format

Six teams will join the 26 invited teams in the final 32. After a tough 128-team Open Bracket, the six qualifying teams will have the opportunity to cause an upset and make a heroic run through the single-elimination Playoffs bracket.

Both the first and second round of the Playoffs will be best-of-one, meaning that there is plenty of room for an amateur team to make a name for themselves.

Both the Quarterfinals and Semifinals will be best-of-three, while the Grand Finals will be decided in a best-of-five.

Mandatory.GG Valorant Cup: Schedule & results

Below is the schedule for each day of the event. Please note, these times are provisional and are subject to change at the organizer's discretion.

Friday, July 31

Round (BO1) PST EST BST CEST Round of 32 1:00 PM 4:00 PM 9:00 PM 10:00 PM Round of 16 2:00 PM 5:00 PM 10:00 PM 11:00 PM

Saturday, August 1

Round (BO3) Match PST EST BST CEST Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 2:00 PM 3:00 PM Semifinals TBD vs TBD 9:00 AM 12:00 PM 5:00 PM 6:00 PM TBD vs TBD 12:00 PM 15:00 PM 8:00 PM 9:00 PM

Sunday, August 2

Round (BO5) Match PST EST BST CEST Grand Final TBD vs TBD 6:00 AM 9:00 AM 6:00 PM 7:00 PM

Mandatory.GG Valorant Cup: Teams

Below is the list of teams that have either been invited or have qualified directly via the Open Bracket.

Invited teams

G2 Esports

fish123

Need More DM

PartyParrots

FABRIKEN

Bonk

Dreamchasers

forZe

StartedFromCS

ROYALS

BIG

THOSE GUYS

nolpenki

Ambush Esports

Mkers

Ninjas in Pyjamas

looking4org

Giants Gaming Prodigy

Team Jbzz

GODSENT

Mandatory

AorusMix

Team XZ

To Be Decided

Team123

Qualified teams