FaZe Clan announce $50k Valorant Ignition Series Invitational

FaZe Clan have announced their Valorant Invitational, which will boast the joint largest Ignition Series cash prize to-date and will see their full competitive roster make their long-awaited debut.

One of the most influential gaming organizations in the world, FaZe Clan acquired the talents of Counter-Strike veteran, Jason ‘jasonR’ Ruchelski, to lead them into yet another esport — Valorant.

Eager to field a top-tier side, FaZe have turned to Overwatch sensations, Corey ‘corey’ Nigra and Zachary ‘zachaREEE’ Lombardo, as well as former CS:GO player, Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen to fill out the roster.

Now, the squad is primed to make their debut… And where better to do so than at their own event. The FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational will bring together the best North America has to offer, as sixteen teams will compete for the lion’s share of $50,000.

When is the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational?

There are two events: a qualifier event and then the main event. The FaZe Clan Ignition Series Qualifier event will take place between August 1 – 2, where teams will battle it out for the top four spots to proceed to the Invitational.

These four squads will be joined by 12 hand-picked teams to compete in the main event, which will take place between August 6 – 9. The Open Qualifier will provides amateur teams with an opportunity to showcase the best homegrown talent North America has to offer.

With the main event being a part of the Ignition Series, you’ll be able to catch all of the action on both the Valorant Twitch channel and FaZe Clan’s Twitch channel (embedded below).

“We are so excited to team up with our friends at Riot and our amazing partners at Nissan and Verizon to put on this tournament,” FaZe Clan’s Chief Revenue Officer, Jeff Pabst said. “Fans can expect a true FaZe Clan live experience chock-full of entertainment unlike any tournament the gaming community is used to seeing.”

Riot’s Head of North American Esports Partnerships, Matt Archambault, expressed his delight to be working with the FaZe brand in conjunction with the Ignition Series.

"FaZe is a name that's immediately recognizable across esports, and we're thrilled to support their debut Valorant event… With the [joint] largest prize pool to date in the Ignition Series, and hand-picked competitors, we're confident the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational will not only live up to the hype, but will be yet another huge step forward for Valorant competition in North America."

With a healthy mix of amateur talent competing against the very best North America has to offer, the FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational is primed to go down as another closely-contested event.

