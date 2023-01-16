How to watch Valorant Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier: Teams, schedule, stream

The Valorant Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier is the final opportunity for teams to earn spots in the region’s second-tier league. Here is everything you need to know about the event.

The Valorant Challengers NA league is the tier-two league below the VCT Americas league, which features teams that have partnered with Riot Games. The top Challengers teams will compete in Ascension for a spot in the partnered league.

But to make it into the Challengers League, teams need to be invited or qualify through one of the two qualifiers, each featuring 256 sides, from professional teams to amateur rosters.

The format is reminiscent of the previous Valorant Champions Tour tournaments in North America from 2021 and 2022, in which teams would battle through an open qualifier to make a Challengers tournament to qualify for international events. With the new league system, however, teams only need to qualify for the Challengers league to be locked into one split of competition before competing in another open event.

Disguised, BreakThru, Oxygen and Dark Ratio made it through the open qualifier, so the field should be slightly less stacked for the last-chance qualifier, though it will only have two spots up for grabs.

Below you can find all you need to know about the tournament.

Valorant Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier: How to watch

The last-chance qualifier will be streamed on Knights Arena’s Twitch channels. Not all of the matches will get streams, even from co-streamers, so some fans will have to follow their favorite team on the tournament page.

Other streams for the event include:

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier: Format and schedule

The qualifier is a two-stage tournament featuring a single-elimination bracket until there are 32 teams left, at which point a lower bracket will be introduced. Every match will be played in a best-of-three format.

One team will qualify for Challengers through the upper bracket and the other through the lower bracket.

STAGE 1: SINGLE ELIMINATION

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 1 (January 17th)

6:00PM EST Round of 256

8:15PM EST Round of 128

10:30PM EST Round of 64

Re-seed final 32 teams into double elimination bracket for Stage 2

STAGE 2 DOUBLE ELIMINATION

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 2 (January 18th)

6:00PM EST Round of 32

8:15PM EST Upper Round of 16 || Lower Round 1 (off-stream)

10:30PM EST Lower Round 2 (off-stream)

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 3 (January 19th)

6:00PM EST Quarter Finals 1-4 || Lower Round 3 (off-stream)

8:15PM EST Semi Finals 1-2 || Lower Round 4 (Loser’s of QF) (off-stream)

10:30PM EST Lower Round 5 (off-stream)

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 4 (January 20th)

6:00PM EST Lower Round 6

8:15PM EST Lower Semi Finals

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 5 (January 21st)

6:00PM EST Upper Finals

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier Day 6 (January 22nd)

6:00PM EST Lower Finals

Challengers NA Last Chance Qualifier: Teams

Here is a list of some of the major teams that will battle it out for spots in NA Challengers.