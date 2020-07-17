How to watch $50k WePlay! Valorant Invitational: Stream, schedule, more

The WePlay! Valorant Invitational is showcasing some of the best European talent vying for the lion’s share of $50,000, and here’s how to keep up with all of the action as the playoffs unfold.

The Valorant Ignition Series has been putting on incredible shows for the title’s first wave of competitive events. Since the initial tourneys were announced back in June 2, they have been the premier destination for watching some of the highest levels of Valorant around.

Now with pros getting signed to big names and orgs announcing their full competitive rosters, events with small pools of competition like the WePlay! Valorant Invitational can give you a focused look at what teams are made of.

The WePlay! tourney is going to whittle down its eight total teams to a group of six before going into its single elimination bracket, all comprising best-of-3 matchups.

What time does the WePlay! Valorant Invitational start?

From July 15 to July 17, the eight teams participating will go through a Swiss bracket group play. These games, like in the playoffs, are best-of-3 games, with the top four teams moving on to the knockout stage.

Then the intensity turns up when six teams fight their way from a two round playoffs featuring Semifinals on July 18 starting at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EST / 3 PM BST and the Grand Final on July 19 at 9 AM PDT / 12 PM EST / 5 PM BST.

How to watch the WePlay! Valorant Invitational

The WePlay! Valorant Invitational is going to be coming at you live from their official Twitch channel in both English and Russian channels, the former of which is embedded below.

Similarly, Valorant pros participating in the event are most likely going to stream the actions on their own personal channels in case you wanted a certain perspective.

Who is playing in the event?

There are eight teams that are participating and of those only six move onto the final stages of the tourney.

Some will already be household names like Fish123, seeing as they have been reportedly signed, while others are going to try and make their presence known in the emerging esports

Below is a full list of the participants that you’ll see throughout the weekend.

Participants