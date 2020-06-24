Live: Valorant rostermania – All teams and players

As Valorant teams look to put their entry into Riot's Ignition Series, players are being scouted left, right and center. Here's the latest on professional teams during rostermania.

With Valorant destined to become the go-to premium competitive shooter, players from all over the esports world are flocking to Riot's FPS. While some organizations have already made their move early, others are sitting on the fringes waiting to pounce on more talent, as the playerbase continues to grow.

What is the Valorant Ignition Series?

The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aims to "build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams," which will provide players with the opportunity to build their region's footprint in Valorant.

As more tournaments are announced, more organizations will be stepping into Valorant, with players deciding on their future homes. Here's a summary of all current rosters.

Europe

Several household names have already made their move into Valorant, with the likes of G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninja in Pyjamas all announcing their rosters. Below is a summary of notable European rosters.

FABRIKEN (Sweden)

Oliwer 'LATEKS' Fahlander (CAP)

Johan 'Meddo' Lundborg

Leo 'Leodeddz' Nilsson

Tobias 'ShadoW' Flodström

Pontus 'Zyppan' Eek

Erik 'd00mbr0s' Sandgren (COACH)

Emil 'eMIL' Sandgren (COACH)

Fish123 (United Kingdom)

Adam 'ec1s' Eccles (CAP)

Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas

James 'Kryptix' Affleck

Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza

Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH)

forZe (Europe)

Stefan ' 1mpala' Ailazyan

Nikita 'Coffee' Antsypirovich

Nikolai 'zeddy' Lapko (CAP)

Dmitry ' SmartSeven' Smartselov

Nikolai 'kolyaN' Varaxin

Vladimir 'PNUKH' Chernov

G2 Esports (Europe)

Oscar 'Mixwell' Cañellas (CAP)

Patryk ' paTiTek' Fabrowski

GODSENT (Europe)

Alicia 'alikea' Boina

Julia 'JuJu' Steffen

Lilly 'Katti' Lucas

Hosana 'Tinylady' Kmiecik

Lisa 'F4INT' Heinsch

Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)

Malkolm ' bonkar' Rench

Leander ' Tenner' Aspestrand

Aleks 'Alex' Suchev

Erik 'Bird' Sjösten (COACH)

Party Parrots (Europe)

Artur '7ssk7' Kyourshin

Kyrylo 'ANGE1' Karasiow

Viacheslav 'Art1st' Liadnov

Denis 'dinkzj' Tkachev

Andrey 'Shao' Kiprsky

ROYALS (Europe)

Harry 'DPS' MacGill

Tautvydas 'hype' Paldavicius

Jack 'kpiz' Pragnell (CAP)

North America

Just like Europe, plenty of organizations have made their move early in a bid to secure the best American talent during the early stages of Valorant. The likes of 100 Thieves, T1 and Cloud9 have all planted their flag, so here's a summary of the notable North American rosters.

100 Thieves (United States)

Spence 'Hiko' Martin (CAP)

China Nguyen (United States)

David 'DXN' Nguyen

Nicholas 'Gh0st' Graham

Danny 'cute fat boy' Nguyen

Harrison 'psalm' Chang

Raymond 'Rarkar' Xu

Cloud9 (United States)

Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo

Counter Logic Gaming (United States)

Benita 'bENITA' Novshadian

Dignitas Female (United States & Canada)

Emmalee 'EMUHLEET' Garrido

Amanda 'rain' Smith

Kiara 'milk' Makua

Melisa 'Theia' Mundorff

Julie 'Bouchard' Bouchard

David 'Xp3' Garrido (COACH)

Echo8 (United States & Canada)

Jordan 'AYRIN' He (CAP)

Brandon 'Brando' Parker

Phat 'supamen' Le

Andrew 'Req' Deng

Jeffrey 'Reformed' Lu

Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)

Loic 'effys' Sauvageau

Anthony 'gMd' Guimond

Danny 'huynh' Huynh

Michael 'MkaeL' De Luca

Keven 'PLAYER1' Champagne

Andrew 'Blank' Leverette (COACH)

Immortals (North America)

Joseph 'Bjor' Bjorklund

Noah 'jcStani' Smith

Yannick 'KOLER' Blanchette

Amgalan 'Genghsta' Nemekhbayar

Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk

Jordan 'Gunba' Graham (COACH)

Sentinels (United States)

Shahzeeb 'ShahZam' Khan

Hunter 'SicK' Mims

Jay 'sinatraa' Won

Jared 'zombs' Gitlin

Michael 'dapr' Gulino

Team SoloMid (United States & Canada)

Stephen 'reltuC' Cutler

James 'hazed' Cobb

Matthew 'Wardell' Yu

Yassine 'Subroza' Taoufik

Taylor 'drone' Johnson

Taylor 'Tailored' Broomall (COACH)

T1 (United States & Canada)

Braxton 'brax' Pierce

Keven 'AZK' Larivière

Austin 'crashies' Roberts

Victor 'food' Wong

Tyler 'Skadoodle' Latham

Daniel 'fRoD' Montaner (COACH)

South America

Arguably the most passionate corner of the esports realm, South America have already made headway in showcasing the very best the region has to offer. Here's a summary of the region's rosters.

Black Dragons (Brazil)

Felype 'fooX' de Santana

Gabriel 'bezn1' Luiz da Costa

Igor 'RHZ' Baruti

Wallacy 'prozin' Sales

Winicius 'Light' Alves

Daniel 'KoyoteeeX' Pulig

Furious Gaming (Chile & Argentina)

Alejandro 'raizen' Mezcua

Diego 'D1E' Contreras

Juan-Pablo 'NagZ' Lopez

Felipe 'feLiZnOJkE' Clas Almendra

Álvaro 'WKN' Bustos

Federico 'Svenskk1' Gerth (COACH)

paiN Gaming (Brazil)

Murillo 'murizzz' Tuchtenhagen

Pedro 'ole' Orlandini

Asia

Given Asia's dominant reign in Riot's League of Legends, plenty of eyes are looking towards this region with a sense of excitement, to see just what talent will come from the region. Below is few of the notable rosters to keep an eye on.

Absolute JUPITER (Japan)

Ushida 'Laz' Koji

Maruoka 'crow' Tomoaki

Takebayashi 'barce' Ryo

Takemori 'takej' Shogo

Oshiro 'Reita' Ryu

Sawada 'JUNiOR' Yuya (COACH)

CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming (Japan)

Shoya 'x1lly' Mizobe (CAP)

Yuto 'million' Ueno

Shu 'fukiyama' Sugiyama

Takuya 'bazooka' Matuoka

Shoma 'matsu' Miura

Pinto Gaming (Thailand)

Jirakan 'Nobody' Koollasing

Thanakorn 'SAVE' Wipusananon

Kankavee ' faSharpz2a' Karnjanavong

Thanapoom 'Luckstur' Pragobsin

Anan 'Loncarys' Phurahong

Jakkaphat 'AUDIPLUS' Phatraittikul (COACH)

This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it's only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.