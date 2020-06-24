Live: Valorant rostermania – All teams and players

As Valorant teams look to put their entry into Riot's Ignition Series, players are being scouted left, right and center. Here's the latest on professional teams during rostermania.
With Valorant destined to become the go-to premium competitive shooter, players from all over the esports world are flocking to Riot's FPS. While some organizations have already made their move early, others are sitting on the fringes waiting to pounce on more talent, as the playerbase continues to grow.
What is the Valorant Ignition Series?
The Ignition Series is a Riot-partner program that aims to "build global recognition for top Valorant pros and teams," which will provide players with the opportunity to build their region's footprint in Valorant.
As more tournaments are announced, more organizations will be stepping into Valorant, with players deciding on their future homes. Here's a summary of all current rosters.
Europe
Several household names have already made their move into Valorant, with the likes of G2 Esports, GODSENT and Ninja in Pyjamas all announcing their rosters. Below is a summary of notable European rosters.
FABRIKEN (Sweden)
- Oliwer 'LATEKS' Fahlander (CAP)
- Johan 'Meddo' Lundborg
- Leo 'Leodeddz' Nilsson
- Tobias 'ShadoW' Flodström
- Pontus 'Zyppan' Eek
- Erik 'd00mbr0s' Sandgren (COACH)
- Emil 'eMIL' Sandgren (COACH)
Fish123 (United Kingdom)
- Adam 'ec1s' Eccles (CAP)
- Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas
- James 'Kryptix' Affleck
- Travis 'L1NK' Mendoza
- Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield (COACH)
forZe (Europe)
- Stefan ' 1mpala' Ailazyan
- Nikita 'Coffee' Antsypirovich
- Nikolai 'zeddy' Lapko (CAP)
- Dmitry ' SmartSeven' Smartselov
- Nikolai 'kolyaN' Varaxin
- Vladimir 'PNUKH' Chernov
G2 Esports (Europe)
- Oscar 'Mixwell' Cañellas (CAP)
- Patryk ' paTiTek' Fabrowski
GODSENT (Europe)
- Alicia 'alikea' Boina
- Julia 'JuJu' Steffen
- Lilly 'Katti' Lucas
- Hosana 'Tinylady' Kmiecik
- Lisa 'F4INT' Heinsch
Ninjas in Pyjamas (Europe)
- Malkolm ' bonkar' Rench
- Leander ' Tenner' Aspestrand
- Aleks 'Alex' Suchev
- Erik 'Bird' Sjösten (COACH)
Party Parrots (Europe)
- Artur '7ssk7' Kyourshin
- Kyrylo 'ANGE1' Karasiow
- Viacheslav 'Art1st' Liadnov
- Denis 'dinkzj' Tkachev
- Andrey 'Shao' Kiprsky
ROYALS (Europe)
- Harry 'DPS' MacGill
- Tautvydas 'hype' Paldavicius
- Jack 'kpiz' Pragnell (CAP)
North America
Just like Europe, plenty of organizations have made their move early in a bid to secure the best American talent during the early stages of Valorant. The likes of 100 Thieves, T1 and Cloud9 have all planted their flag, so here's a summary of the notable North American rosters.
100 Thieves (United States)
- Spence 'Hiko' Martin (CAP)
China Nguyen (United States)
- David 'DXN' Nguyen
- Nicholas 'Gh0st' Graham
- Danny 'cute fat boy' Nguyen
- Harrison 'psalm' Chang
- Raymond 'Rarkar' Xu
Cloud9 (United States)
- Tyson 'TenZ' Ngo
Counter Logic Gaming (United States)
- Benita 'bENITA' Novshadian
Dignitas Female (United States & Canada)
- Emmalee 'EMUHLEET' Garrido
- Amanda 'rain' Smith
- Kiara 'milk' Makua
- Melisa 'Theia' Mundorff
- Julie 'Bouchard' Bouchard
- David 'Xp3' Garrido (COACH)
Echo8 (United States & Canada)
- Jordan 'AYRIN' He (CAP)
- Brandon 'Brando' Parker
- Phat 'supamen' Le
- Andrew 'Req' Deng
- Jeffrey 'Reformed' Lu
Gen.G Esports (United States & Canada)
- Loic 'effys' Sauvageau
- Anthony 'gMd' Guimond
- Danny 'huynh' Huynh
- Michael 'MkaeL' De Luca
- Keven 'PLAYER1' Champagne
- Andrew 'Blank' Leverette (COACH)
Immortals (North America)
- Joseph 'Bjor' Bjorklund
- Noah 'jcStani' Smith
- Yannick 'KOLER' Blanchette
- Amgalan 'Genghsta' Nemekhbayar
- Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk
- Jordan 'Gunba' Graham (COACH)
Sentinels (United States)
- Shahzeeb 'ShahZam' Khan
- Hunter 'SicK' Mims
- Jay 'sinatraa' Won
- Jared 'zombs' Gitlin
- Michael 'dapr' Gulino
Team SoloMid (United States & Canada)
- Stephen 'reltuC' Cutler
- James 'hazed' Cobb
- Matthew 'Wardell' Yu
- Yassine 'Subroza' Taoufik
- Taylor 'drone' Johnson
- Taylor 'Tailored' Broomall (COACH)
T1 (United States & Canada)
- Braxton 'brax' Pierce
- Keven 'AZK' Larivière
- Austin 'crashies' Roberts
- Victor 'food' Wong
- Tyler 'Skadoodle' Latham
- Daniel 'fRoD' Montaner (COACH)
South America
Arguably the most passionate corner of the esports realm, South America have already made headway in showcasing the very best the region has to offer. Here's a summary of the region's rosters.
Black Dragons (Brazil)
- Felype 'fooX' de Santana
- Gabriel 'bezn1' Luiz da Costa
- Igor 'RHZ' Baruti
- Wallacy 'prozin' Sales
- Winicius 'Light' Alves
- Daniel 'KoyoteeeX' Pulig
Furious Gaming (Chile & Argentina)
- Alejandro 'raizen' Mezcua
- Diego 'D1E' Contreras
- Juan-Pablo 'NagZ' Lopez
- Felipe 'feLiZnOJkE' Clas Almendra
- Álvaro 'WKN' Bustos
- Federico 'Svenskk1' Gerth (COACH)
paiN Gaming (Brazil)
- Murillo 'murizzz' Tuchtenhagen
- Pedro 'ole' Orlandini
Asia
Given Asia's dominant reign in Riot's League of Legends, plenty of eyes are looking towards this region with a sense of excitement, to see just what talent will come from the region. Below is few of the notable rosters to keep an eye on.
Absolute JUPITER (Japan)
- Ushida 'Laz' Koji
- Maruoka 'crow' Tomoaki
- Takebayashi 'barce' Ryo
- Takemori 'takej' Shogo
- Oshiro 'Reita' Ryu
- Sawada 'JUNiOR' Yuya (COACH)
CYCLOPS Athlete Gaming (Japan)
- Shoya 'x1lly' Mizobe (CAP)
- Yuto 'million' Ueno
- Shu 'fukiyama' Sugiyama
- Takuya 'bazooka' Matuoka
- Shoma 'matsu' Miura
Pinto Gaming (Thailand)
- Jirakan 'Nobody' Koollasing
- Thanakorn 'SAVE' Wipusananon
- Kankavee ' faSharpz2a' Karnjanavong
- Thanapoom 'Luckstur' Pragobsin
- Anan 'Loncarys' Phurahong
- Jakkaphat 'AUDIPLUS' Phatraittikul (COACH)
This post will be continually updated, as more players find their home. With more organizations jumping on the Valorant bandwagon and more players flocking to showcase their talents in Future Earth, it's only a matter of time before the first world champion will be crowned.