Team Liquid enter Valorant with ScreaM and Fish123

Team Liquid have entered the Valorant competitive landscape by signing Counter-Strike legend Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom, along with up-and-coming team ‘fish123,’ per ESPN Esports.

Earlier reports suggested that TL was in serious talks with the cluster of players, but new information now points to the deal being “more formalized,” according to ESPN.

Since the Ignition series started, more top tier-orgs have been jumping into Riot’s emerging esport with plenty of speculation on who Team Liquid would find to represent their banner throughout early tournaments and the like.

ScreaM has already shown that his aptitude for headshots are alive as ever in Valorant, with the former CS:GO pro finding early success in competitive events both in the beta and in matchmaking. The 26-year-old Belgian was a consistent highlight reel throughout his career and, at the individual level, hasn't shown much sign of slowing down.

Meanwhile, the collective of fish123 were steadily becoming household names for fans who paid close attention to their rise. Fish123 managed to qualify for the $2,000 COOLER Cup and win out with the top prize against the likes of the Ninjas in Pyjamas as well as Prodigy, which included Scream at the time.

It wasn't until Take The Throne #6 where fish123 had ScreaM as a stand-in and Team Liquid's future roster first entered a competitive setting as a unit.

Though the three-team event ended with a 0-2 loss to French squad 'HypHypHyp,' the makeshift 5-stack of fish123 still put out a strong showing.

That's something Team Liquid are going to look to build upon, since ScreaM and the formerly-amateur British team are about to represent one of the biggest names in esports.

Fish123 and ScreaM were expected to play together in the WePlay! VALORANT Invitational before news broke that the team was signing with TL.

While it's unclear if they will still go into that event as 'fish123,' if the NA org confirms the reports, this collective will play under the blue-and-white Team Liquid colors in the foreseeable future.

Team Liquid's reported Valorant roster: