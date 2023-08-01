How to get Valorant Champions Event Pass 2023 rewards

Riot Games is giving Valorant fans more and more in-game content in celebration of Valorant Champions 2023 kicking off on August 6. Here is how you can earn these Valorant Champions 2023 Event Pass items.

Valorant Champions 2023 is a culmination of the VCT circuit for fans and players alike. In celebration of the Valorant world championship, Riot Games is releasing massive amounts of in-game content for players to claim and earn through playing Valorant and watching the esport broadcast.

The Valorant developer has already revealed the 2023 version of the Champions skin bundle, which features a Melee weapon and a Vandal skin. Riot is also giving away a Player Title, Spray and Player Card as drops for players to earn while watching the tournament action.

In addition to those in-game items, Riot Games has also added a free Valorant Champions 2023 Event Pass that will be available for a limited time. Here is how you can earn the items from the event pass.

Earn Valorant Champions 2023 Event Pass items by playing

The event pass is a free version of the battle pass for players to rank up through and earn in-game items. This year’s version will include seven tiers. The rewards for those tiers include sprays, Player Titles, Player Cards and more.

To earn these rewards, all players need to do is play matches in Valorant. Players can load into Team Deathmatch, Spike Rush or Ranked, it all counts toward the event pass.

@KLaboratories The Valorant Champions Free Event pass items leaked photos.

Below are all the rewards players can earn through the event pass:

Level 1: Happy Octopus spray

Level 2: Tearjerker Title

Level 3: 10 Radianite Points

Level 4: Champions Squad Player Card

Level 5: One More Title

Level 6: 10 Radianite Points

Level 6: Octobuddy Gun Buddy

The event pass launches on August 4, two days before the start of Valorant Champions 2023, and will run through August 29. Valorant esports fans can keep up to date on the tournament at Dexerto’s Valorant Champions hub.