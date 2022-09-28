Global Esports to build 10-man Valorant roster for VCT Pacific league

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: [email protected]

VCT Pacific league team Global Esports have announced that their Valorant roster for the 2023 circuit will be made up of ten players.

In a video posted on Twitter, Vatsal ‘Nightmare2k’ Uniyal, GE’s head of esports, announced the organization’s plans to build an extended roster for the Pacific league after they were announced by Riot Games as one of the ten partners for the region.

“The final team of six will be defined based on their form and their performance for the inaugural champion event in Brazil,” Uniyal said, referring to the Kickoff event kicking off in February.

According to Riot Games’ roster regulations, teams are required to maintain an active roster “of no less than six members”. However, they may also hold up to four reserve players, who are part of the reserve roster.

Teams are allowed to move players from the reserve roster to the main lineup, provided that Riot Games is informed of the change “at least one day before the team’s first match in the week in order for the player to be eligible to compete in any League Games for that week.”

Dexerto knows that Global Esports will hold on to their Indian team members and that they plan to sign four other players from the APAC region and one import from Europe or North America.

On September 25, Global Esports co-founder and CEO Rushindra Sinha said that the organization had been in talks with “some of the best Valorant players in the world” with the goal to “bring value to our region.”

Global Esports are confident that the arrival of foreign talent will elevate the level of their team, which finished 13th-16th in the VCT APAC Stage 2 Challengers. Even if they do not make the active roster initially, the Indian players will have the chance to practice in Korea — where the Pacific league is based — and learn from the region’s best.

Global Esports’ current roster: