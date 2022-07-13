FPX SUYGETSU gets visa to join team at Masters Copenhagen

Declan Mclaughlin . 52 minutes ago

FunPlus Phoenix player Dmitry “SUYGETSU” Ilyushin has announced he has acquired his visa to travel to Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen.

In a pre-event press conference, FPX player Ardis “ardiis” Svarenieks said that when SUYGETSU did get his visa he would join the team for the playoff stage of the event. The EMEA second seed still needs to qualify for the playoffs as they will compete in a decider match in Group B against Japanese side NORTHEPTION on July 13.

SUYGETSU will have to travel quickly if he wants to play in the first playoff match as the winner of the decider match is set to play on July 15 against Fnatic.

FPX has been competing with substitute Mathias “SEIDER” Seider, who is on loan from Alliance. The squad is currently 1-1 with SEIDER, winning against XERXIA and losing to South Korean squad DRX.

The EMEA squad has had a rough time getting its team to international events as they missed VCT Stage 2 Masters as they could not travel due to the Russian war on Ukraine as they have two Russian players and one Ukrainian. The team also had to field a substitute during VCT Stage 1 Challengers due to the ongoing conflict.

At that event, Team Liquid went in their place and FPX was awarded 200 VCT circuit points for qualifying. For Masters Copenhagen, FPX had three substitute players lined up at the start of the stage in case they made the tournament.

Even the team’s current lineup was not guaranteed as Russian player Andrey “Shao” Kiprsky was a surprise addition with an eleventh-hour visa approval. According to the FPX IGL, Kyrylo “ANGE1” Karasov, the squad only had one day of practice with their current lineup before their first match at Masters Copenhagen.