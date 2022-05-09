Fnatic Valorant add Enzo and Alfajer for VCT Stage 2

Fnatic have added Emir Ali ‘Alfajer’ Beder, formerly of Surreal Esports, and Enzo ‘Enzo’ Mestari, previously known as Fearoth, to their Valorant roster, the team announced May 9.

Fnatic have added two new players to replace Andrey ‘BraveAF’ Gorchakov and Martin ‘Magnum’ Peňkov, who have been on the bench since early April.

The European team will show off their new additions at VCT EMEA Stage 2 Challengers which is set to start on May 13.

Alfajer is a Turkish teenager that with VCT experience under his belt. He played in the 2021 VCT Turkey circuit and was one series win away from competing in VCT Stage 2 Challengers through the Promotion Tournament with Surreal Esports before BIG defeated them to reclaim the spot.

GIGACHAD VALORANT ANNOUNCEMENT OF A CENTURY TIME TO ROLL EMEA EZ CLAP 😩 💯💯💯 #POG pic.twitter.com/QQ5qHE7sQ1 — FNATIC (@FNATIC) May 9, 2022

Enzo is a former Counter-Strike professional that has competed for Ninjas in Pyjamas and Alliance in the past under the nickname ‘Fearoth’. He was a stand-in for Fnatic at the most recent Masters tournament and was one of the team’s better-performing players in their early exit from the event.

How Enzo and Alfajer fit into Fnatic’s Valorant roster

Enzo will join Fnatic as an all-round player that will pick up a multitude of roles, but will mainly slot into support, according to head coach Jacob ‘mini’ Harris.

“His main strengths are in his support skills, both in and out of the game,” Mini said in a press release. “He is the rare kind that still manages to put up numbers whilst being the teammate you wish for.”

The team did not specify what role Alfajer will pick up for the team, but the young player has Raze, Chamber and Killjoy as his most played Agents across his career.

As for how that will shuffle Fnatic’s other Valorant players around, James ‘Mistic’ Orfila will move over to the flex role, while Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett as the main IGL will slot into playing controllers, according to the press release.

Fnatic Valorant roster: