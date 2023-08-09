Asmongold & Myth explain why esports need “villains” like Valorant’s Demon1

Twitch stars Asmongold and Myth praised Valorant pro Demon1’s behavior when Evil Geniuses annihilated FunPlus Phoenix.

Demon1’s teabagging antics during Valorant Champions 2023 have gone viral on Twitter/X after a post asking if fans prefer humble players or trash talkers sparked a discussion.

So-called “toxic” behavior has been frowned upon by some in the esports community leading to some competitions, such as Overwatch’s inclusive Calling All Heroes tournament to even outright ban teabagging.

Article continues after ad

However, according to Myth and Asmongold, esports need to “embrace villains,” because without them, you won’t have heroes.

Myth was quick to chime in, claiming that esports are drying because there is “zero narrative for people to care about.”

Asmongold agreed, and supported Demon1’s teabagging for actually bringing something entertaining to the event.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Call me toxic but every game ending with nt gg is boring,” he said. “I still remember idrA from Starcraft 2. Why? Because it was entertaining.”

Article continues after ad

idrA was a legendary StarCraft 2 player who would rage-quit matches and constantly trash-talk his opponents. For many, he brought something unique to the scene and gave it personality.

“Leagues run by pu*sies and paranoid sponsors are killing esports,” he added.

Myth applauded Asmongold’s reasoning, bringing up how some companies approve of sponsoring rappers, yet “are afraid of an f bomb in a gaming tournament.”

Whether or not leagues actually take Asmongold’s advice to heart remains to be seen, but the topic has continued to make waves across the industry with many sharing similar sentiments.