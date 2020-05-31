First look at Valorant’s new map ‘Ascent’ revealed

While all the focus was on Valorant’s new Agent, Reyna, we have also just caught the first live-action glimpse of Ascent, and we can pinpoint its exact location thanks to a leaked version of the map overview.

Reyna stole the show as part of Riot Games’ big reveal on May 30, which gave us our first look at Valorant’s eleventh Agent poised to join the fold.

While all the attention was averted to the Mexican character and her soul-absorbing abilities, another big reveal was left right in front of our eyes — a fourth map, rumored to be called Ascent.

Advertisement

Riot have confirmed that a new map will be coming for launch, but up until this point, we didn’t know what to expect. But Reyna’s gameplay trailer has revealed a little more than expected.

Advertisement

If you join the dots between the trailer and map overview (divert your attention Reactor Site B), you’ll see that Reyna starts off by aiming down B-Main. After landing the kill on Cypher, she falls back to Switch where she takes out Breach and another in Courtyard.

Here's the full overview of the map Ascent:

Shortly after, she transitions to Anchor before dispatching of two more Agents that run just outside of Courtyard to secure the team ace.

Read more: Riot Games explain abilities for new Valorant Agent Reyna

While this might be the first bit of gameplay that we have seen on Ascent, the Riot has previously teased the map during one of their developer updates.

Advertisement

If you cross-reference the radar in the top-left of the screenshot below with the leaked map overview, you can see that the developers were in fact located in the Defender’s Spawn area of the map.

Of course, while this is all pretty concrete evidence to suggest that Ascent will be the next map to be added at launch, who’s to say that Riot don’t have another trick up their sleeve?