EG Boostio thanks MIBR for VCT Masters Tokyo spot: “Thank God for them”

Evil Geniuses player Boostio had a word of appreciation to MIBR for helping his team secure a spot at VCT Masters Tokyo.

The North American team continues to make a Cinderella run at VCT Masters Tokyo, beating LOUD in the first round of the playoffs after losing to the Brazilians twice in the VCT Americas league.

None of this would have been possible without the help of MIBR, though, who pulled off an upset win over 100 Thieves on the final day of the regular season of VCT Americas, sending EG to the playoffs.

Prior to that match, and the team’s fate out of their hands, Kelden ‘Boostio’ Pupello had admitted that all he could do was “pray and just hope to God that MIBR pulls out a miracle run.”

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games EG through to the upper bracket semi-finals in Tokyo

Questioned after the match against LOUD if he would gift MIBR’s players something when he got back to the United States, Boostio chuckled and thanked the Brazilians for ultimately getting his team to Tokyo.

“MIBR is literally Jesus Christ in the flesh,” Boostio told reporters at the press conference. “I don’t know how that happened.

“We were talking about it earlier in our pracc room, that if there are multiple universes, this is the one where MIBR beats them and it’s insane we’re living in it. It’s nuts. Thank God for them.”

“No limit” for EG in Tokyo

Evil Geniuses still haven’t dropped a map in Tokyo, having defeated FUT Esports, DRX and LOUD by 2-0 scorelines. Up next are Team Liquid, who edged past EDward Gaming 2-1.

EG may continue to defy all expectations in Japan, but Boostio noted that the team had already shown “glimpses” of its potential in the VCT Americas playoffs.

“I think we’ve been this good for a long time now,” he said. “We thought we should have 2-0’ed LOUD in NA.

“We’ve been this good. But we’re finally being consistent with it. And when we’re consistent with it, we’ll just keep winning. There’s no limit.”

