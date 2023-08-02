EDward Gaming Valorant star terrorizing NA Ranked like a smurf

EDward Gaming Valorant star Zheng ‘ZmjjKK’ Yongkang revealed on social media that he has been terrorizing North American ranked servers.

The best Valorant players in the world have descended on Los Angeles as teams that qualified for Valorant Champions 2023 have traveled to the city for the world championship. Each team is looking to keep their skills sharp ahead of their matches, which are set to start on August 6.

Squads competing in the event will often practice against each other or teams local to the region the tournament is held in. However, some players also need to keep their individual skills in shape and hop onto Valorant’s ranked servers to test their play against the local region’s player population.

Valorant pros usually skyrocket to the top of the ranked servers and quickly match up against the best players in the region. EDward Gaming’s ZmjjKK revealed on social media that he is terrorizing the North American ranked servers as he climbs to Radiant.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

EDward Gaming’s ZmjjKK is crushing NA ranked Valorant

In a post on Wiebo, the EDG star sniper showcased his recently played ranked matches on the NA servers. He is unranked and is playing with players presumably not in the upper echelon of the ranked ladder. Across five matches played, ZmjjKK only has one loss to his name and has yet to record a negative scoreline.

ZmjjKK Wiebo ZmjjKK’s scorelines from recent NA Valorant ranked matches.

In those five matches, the Chinese competitor played five different Agents and even recorded 33 kills in a 13-7 victory on Chamber. He also showed the leaderboard for his most recent match, in which he played with Immortal-ranked players and dropped over 20 kills as Raze. The next closest player to his scoreline was a teammate that notched 13 kills.

ZmjjKK will get to match up against professional players soon as EDG is set to take on Giants Gaming on August 9 in their first match of the tournament.