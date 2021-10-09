Curveball: NBK On 100 Thieves dropping steel | VALORANT LCQ Preview

Former G2 Esports CS:GO pro Nathan ‘NBK’ Schmitt and Daniel ‘fRoD’ Montaner sit down with Curveball host Mitch ‘MitchMan’ McBride to preview the Valorant Last Chance NA qualifiers.

After a heartbreaking loss to yay’s Envy at VALORANT Masters Berlin, Hiko, nitr0, Asuna, Ethan and b0i are looking to drag 100 Thieves into the Valorant Champions qualification after steel was benched from the lineup.

NBK believes the decision to part ways with steel will pay off for 100T’s squad, while fRoD thinks a surprise contender will upset the odds at Valorant LCQ NA.

