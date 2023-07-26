Cloud9 Valorant pro addresses girlfriend’s controversial tweet after LCQ loss

Cloud9 Valorant pro Jake ‘jakee’ Anderson has addressed a controversial Twitter post from his girlfriend, which followed the team’s LCQ losses to KRÜ Esports and Leviatán.

jakee has come under fire for his girlfriend’s controversial posts following Cloud9’s elimination from the VCT Americas LCQ tournament. On July 22, after the 3-2 loss to Leviatán, his girlfriend, whose online handle is ‘julee’, put out a post that enraged the Latin American community.

“LatAm mother f***ers hating on NA like how they afford to have phones when they live in a 3rd world country, go get a job or something,” she said.

Twitter/ X Valorant pro girlfriend’s controversial post.

Her social media account has since gone private and her posts have been deleted.

Almost four days later, jakee responded to the community outcry with a post of his own, disavowing his girlfriend’s online statement.

Cloud9 Valorant pro jakee addresses controversial post

He addressed the post by saying that it does not “align with” his character or beliefs and that he is handling the matter “privately.”

The response from the community has not been altogether positive. Many fans are calling the post a “PR response” and are contrasting it with his original response, which was quickly deleted.

“People hate on Twitter, no job, no partner, not even good at the game, please delete the app and go to your local Mcdonalds and fill out a job application,” jakee said in the deleted post.

Twitter/ X jakee’s initial response to community outrage over his girlfriend’s post

Cloud9 has not addressed the situation at the time of writing.

jakee has been on Cloud9’s books since March, when he and former Soniqs IGL Dylan ‘runi’ Cade were brought in to replace Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and longtime IGL Anthony ‘vanity’ Malaspina.

With the new additions, Cloud9 went 8-1 in the VCT Americas regular season. They fell short of qualifying for VCT Masters Tokyo, finishing the playoff stage in fourth place.

Cloud9 concluded their VCT season following their elimination from the LCQ tournament. It remains unclear if the team will keep the same roster for 2024 or if it will make changes during the off-season.