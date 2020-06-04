Broken Valorant ability leaves Reyna stuck inside other Agents

Reyna is the newest addition to Valorant’s ever-expanding lineup but the 11th Agent has dropped in with a critical issue, leaving her stuck for entire rounds.

Valorant launched on June 2 with a slew of content new not previously seen in the Closed Beta. From the very first 50-tier Battle Pass to a brand new map and more. Chief among the additions, however, was Reyna, an all-new Duelist Agent.

The character is designed to top-frag every match with an array of abilities that fit aggressive playstyles. If you’ve been learning the ropes with Reyna, you may want to be extra-cautious though, as a new glitch has appeared in-game.

17 rounds into a closely contested match on Bind, Reddit user ‘Vangelys’ found themselves two quick kills to kickstart an attacking play. After a brief stun, they triggered her Signature Ability to turn invulnerable and relocate. Unfortunately, where they relocated to, wasn’t quite ideal.

Once the stun effect wore off, they reappeared inside a friendly Agent. Stuck inside Sage with no way out, all they could do was wait for the round to end.

“This is bullsh*t,” they said as their teammates were downed nearby. While they were stuck together behind cover, safety soon ran out and the final remaining enemy pushed up for the win.

One quick blast from close range with the Judge shotgun and both characters dropped instantly. The impact registering on both Agents at once.

Read More: How to unlock Valorant Agents fast

Perhaps another nearby orb for Reyna to consume might have freed her from the glitch, but that would have required another kill.

This isn’t the first time a character-merging issue has appeared in Valorant either. Throughout the closed beta Riot deployed a patch to fix a glitch with Phoenix’s Ultimate having a similar effect.

There’s no telling exactly when this problem might be resolved. So for the time being, try to steer clear of allies when relocating in Reyna’s invulnerable form.