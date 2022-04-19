AvovA: I Don’t Know What Happened to G2! | VCT Masters Interview

Following G2’s loss to Paper Rex Valorant, Dexerto spoke to Auni ‘AvovA’ Chahade about the team’s performance and what went wrong at VCT Masters Reykjavik.

After losing to Paper Rex in a 2-0 series, G2’s AvovA revealed that the team was playing significantly better in boot camp compared to the event.

He also took the time to praise Jason ‘f0rsakeN’ Susanto for “popping off” during the series and “controlling” the defender’s side consistently on both maps.

