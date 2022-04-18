Victor: “OpTic’s Compsure Made the Difference!” | VCT Masters Interview

Following OpTic’s victory over DRX Valorant, Dexerto spoke to Victor ‘Victor’ Wong about the performance and how they managed to secure the win.

After taking down DRX in an action-paced 2-1 series, OpTic’s Victor revealed that the team’s “composure” was a huge part of how they managed to get over the line.

Not only that, with OpTic being the last NA roster at the tournament, Victor spoke about being the “last hope” for the region and whether it puts any extra pressure on the players.

