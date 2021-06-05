Are Team Liquid holding ScreaM & Jamppi back from Valorant success? - Dexerto

After failing to make the finals of Valorant Masters in Reykjavik, questions are being asked of European champs Team Liquid. Can the rest of the squad match the levels of star men Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen?

Team Liquid traveled to Iceland with high hopes after taking down Fnatic to claim the VCT Challengers 2 EMEA title.

Despite Jamppi and ScreaM’s fine form, Liquid suffered a shock day two loss to NA hopefuls Version1, leaving them with an uphill battle in the lower bracket to try to claim their first Valorant international title.

But a lower bracket round 4 rematch with Fnatic sent Liquid home early and raised questions over whether the rest of the squad can match the standards of Jamppi and ScreaM.

Advertisement

Discover more: How Fnatic’s Deadly Duo proved everyone wrong