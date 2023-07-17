100 Thieves & Sentinels make history with shock Agent pick in VCT Americas LCQ

100 Thieves and Sentinels both picked a surprise Agent in the final map of their VCT Americas LCQ series.

100 Thieves and Sentinels both switched up their Agent compositions for their VCT Americas LCQ matchup. The two teams have had time to workshop their playbooks and have come out with new Agent lineups across Pearl, Split and Bind.

The first surprise was 100 Thieves bringing out Chamber on Split, bringing the Sentinel back into their team compositions since it was first popularized in 2022.

For the second surprise, both teams pulled out Yoru as their Duelist for the third map of the series, Bind. The Japanese Agent is not a popular pick worldwide. At the most recent international tournament, VCT Masters Tokyo, Yoru was one of the Agents that was not picked throughout the entire event.

But, it seems like both 100 Thieves and Sentinels think the Agent is worth practicing and pulling out with their seasons on the line. The loser of the series was eliminated from the tournament and only has offseason tournaments to look forward to, while the winner will continue to fight for the league’s final spot at Valorant Champions.

100 Thieves and Sentinels pull out Yoru for VCT Americas LCQ

The series was also Yoru’s first appearance in VCT Americas. No other team picked the Agent during the regular season, or the playoff stage.

The Agent has appeared in VCT EMEA, and VCT Pacific, but in mostly one-off matches by teams that are known for playing around with off-meta Agent compositions. Paper Rex and NAVI are notorious for pulling out compositions around Yoru, or even the Ranked demon herself, Reyna.

100 Thieves put Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk on the Yoru in their match, with Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban piloting Chamber. Meanwhile, Sentinels went with a double Duelist lineup with Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo on Yoru and Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone on Raze.