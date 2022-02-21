100 Thieves release ec1s & BabyJ following VCT Stage 1 collapse

100 Thieves dropped new Valorant recruits Hunter ‘BabyJ’ Schline and IGL Adam ‘ec1s’ Eccles after the team’s collapse in the first weeks of VCT NA Challengers 1.

A little over a month since announcing their 2022 roster, 100T Valorant management have pulled the plug on its first batch of experimental players to complement long-standing members Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, Peter ‘Asuna’ Mazuryk, and ‘Ethan’ Arnold.

The team went 0-2 in the first two weeks of VCT Stage 1 after dropping matches against top-ranked Cloud9 Blue followed up by a loss and 13-0 rout at the hands of The Guard.

Ec1s and BabyJ dropped from 100T Valorant

Today, we have made the difficult decision to release @BxbyJ_ & @ec1s_, effective immediately, as we continue to build for the future. We would like to thank Adam and Hunter for their contributions to #100T VALORANT and we wish them both the best moving forward. pic.twitter.com/Ixbu0VLF3c — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) February 21, 2022

100 Thieves released former FaZe Clan player BabyJ and British import ec1s ahead of Week 3 of the NA Challengers.

The move surprised spectators for the quick turnover of the new signees, given they only had a few weeks of practice that led to two official series overall.

“This is a disappointing outcome, but a needed one,” ec1s said. “Our chemistry in the server was lacking and it’s better to confront that and move on. I love all the players and wish them the best as they continue on their journey this season. Time to reflect on the past and improve.”

CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag explained the decision and cited Riot’s “grueling” VCT format that forced the org to adapt to the problems they were seeing early on.

“There is never ever, under any circumstance, where I want there to be a situation where [player’s] involvement with our organization is as short-lived as this one,” Nadeshot said.

He later added: “I would say this was a decision that we felt was necessary for the success, or potential opportunity, for us to qualify in the future of [VCT 2022].”

Regarding the @100T_Esports VALORANT roster changes announced moments ago. pic.twitter.com/VfP5mCWPgX — 100T Nadeshot (@Nadeshot) February 21, 2022

The team announced their immediate replacements in Noah ‘jcStani’ Smith and Sean ‘bang’ Bezerra who are coming over on loan.

The two Stage 1 losses have put 100 Thieves in a tight predicament. To qualify for Challengers Playoffs the new-look team needs to win their remaining three games to have a chance at getting through.

100 Thieves Valorant Roster: