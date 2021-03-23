100 Thieves fined & Valorant coach on probation for threatening Riot after Immortals match - Dexerto

The 100 Thieves Valorant team has been fined $5,000 for a “delay of game” and had their coach Hector ‘FrosT’ Rosario suspended for “unprofessional behavior towards a Tournament Official” after their VCT Masters match against Immortals.

Riot announced a fine and actions taken against 100 Thieves on Sunday, March 21, following the conclusion of he biggest Valorant esports event to date, the VCT Stage 1 Masters.

According to the company, this all stems from the 100 Thieves vs. Immortals Upper Bracket Quarterfinals game on March 12, where a dispute over player ping delayed the start of the match by an hour.

At the time, the delay was attributed to technical problems, but after the tournament ended Riot came out with an official ruling that, according to them, all started when 100 Thieves disagreed with tournament organizers about what was an acceptable level of ping.

Advertisement

“100 Thieves disagreed with the Tournament Official’s choice of servers. 100 Thieves members entered the in-game shooting range in order to prevent Tournament Officials from initiating game start in the VALORANT client,” Riot’s report reads. “FrosT joined a Discord voice channel to speak with the Tournament Official and attempt to argue for a change to the server decision. During this time, FrosT refused to accept the decision from the Tournament Official and treated the Tournament Official in an unprofessional manner.”

Read More: NRG Valorant agrees to part ways with Shanks

They went on to claim that when 100 Thieves head coach FrosT was told they could be disqualified for this, he hit back with a threat to turn the 100T Valorant players’ social media accounts against Riot and the organizers.

Advertisement

“FrosT threatened to leverage players’ social media platforms against the Tournament Organizer and Riot Games as a response. A Riot Games employee entered the channel and reiterated the server decision, the rationale behind the decision, and the finality of the decision,” the report continues. “100 Thieves players proceeded to leave the shooting range and allow Tournament Officials to begin the series, after a delay to the start of the game of approximately an hour.”

A competitive ruling has been made on 100 Thieves. Read more: https://t.co/jDO9Q1OCte — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) March 23, 2021

As a result, the First Strike Champions will be getting fined $5,000 and FrosT will be “placed on probation for the duration of the 2021 VALORANT Champions Tour for unprofessional behavior towards a Tournament Official.”

Advertisement

This means if the coach breaks any of the NA Valorant Champions Tour rules during this period, he could receive a temporary ban.

Dexerto has reached out to 100 Thieves for comment, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.