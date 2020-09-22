100 Thieves CSGO coach reportedly making Valorant switch

The CS:GO head coach for 100 Thieves, ‘Chet’ Singh, is reportedly looking to switch over to Valorant, according to DBLTAP’s Jarek ‘DeKay’ Lewis.

Though it’s unknown where he will transition to, DeKay says “it is not expected” that Chet will stay at 100 Thieves after making the switch. The report signals an impressive tactical mind from CS entering the new esport.

Advertisement

As Riot slowly develops the landscape around their new 5v5 game, big names from CS:GO, Overwatch, Apex Legends, PUBG, Fortnite, and more have been trying to make a move to Valorant’s growing competitive field.

After a successful stint growing NRG’s CSGO team in 2018 before the core became Evil Geniuses, the 24-year-old coach moved to 100T to build up their team full of Aussies, with the exception of Norwegian Joakim ‘jkaem’ Myrbostad.

Advertisement

Now Chet will be reportedly looking toward the next stage of his career by transferring that level of success to another team. It should be noted that 100 Thieves also have a Valorant division featuring captain Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin, Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella, and Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan.

The team is still looking for two players to round out the squad after dropping the bulk of their debut lineup less than two months after adding them to the team.

Since it’s not expected for Chet to remain with 100T, then it’s not likely he will simply change caps from the CSGO head coach to helm the project that Hiko is leading with Valorant.

Advertisement

Major organizations like Sentinels, FaZe Clan, Team Envy and more have starting lineups filled with great players but still have a vacancy to fill in the head coaching position.

Any of these could be interesting places for Chet to land, especially since he has a track record of turning individual talents into incredible teams.

Chet led EG to championships at ESL One: New York 2019, StarSeries & i-League CS:GO Season 8, and took NRG to the summit at the Intel Extreme Masters XIII - Shanghai. Valorant teams will surely keep their eyes on him in the coming days and, if he does enter the scene, will be a high-profile target for orgs to sign.