Depp v Heard, a three-part documentary series about the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial, has dropped on Netflix – but will there be a Season 2?

It’s been more than a year since the infamous “Trial by TikTok”, whereby Johnny Depp took Amber Heard to court, accusing her of defaming him in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed in which she said she “spoke up against sexual violence and faced our culture’s wrath”.

Heard ended up counter-suing him for quotes made by Depp’s attorney Adam Waldman in a number of 2020 Daily Mail articles. Ultimately, Depp came out on top – both in the real court and the court of public opinion. The jury awarded him $15 million in damages, as opposed to $2 million for Heard.

Viewers have been reliving the highly publicized case after a new docu-series titled Depp v Heard dropped on Netflix. So, will there be a Season 2? Here’s what we know.

Will there be a Depp v Heard Season 2?

As it stands, it is highly unlikely there’ll be a Season 2 of the Depp v Heard documentary series, the main reason being that it covers the entire trial – meaning there’s nothing else to cover.

Both Depp and Heard have left the US and are living their lives away from the spotlight, aside from their acting roles – you can read more about where they are now here.

Another reason is that the docu-series was produced by Channel 4, releasing in May in the UK before hitting international audiences on Netflix this week. And so far, Channel 4 hasn’t given any indication about a follow-up.

The only way a Depp v Heard Season 2 could happen is if Heard successfully appealed the verdict and a retrial was scheduled, giving opportunity for a new legal battle to be explored.

But although the Aquaman star did file a mistrial claim, accusing the court of making “errors that prevented a just and fair verdict,” it was rejected in July 2022. Five months later, she took to Instagram to share a lengthy statement explaining why she wouldn’t be going ahead with further appeals.

“After a great deal of deliberation I have made a very difficult decision to settle the defamation case brought against me by my ex husband in Virginia,” she wrote.

“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this. I defended my truth and in doing so my life as I knew it was destroyed.

“The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimised when they come forward. Now I finally have an opportunity to emancipate myself from something I attempted to leave over six years ago and on terms I can agree to.

“I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward.”

Heard added: “Even if my US appeal is successful, the best outcome would be a retrial where a new jury would have to consider the evidence again. I simply cannot go through that for a third time.”

In short, it would be very surprising if Depp v Heard was renewed for a second chapter. We’ll be sure to keep you posted if the situation changes.

