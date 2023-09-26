D&D Beyond removing Lost Mines of Phandelver sourcebook 

D&D 5e’s intro adventure in Phandelver will soon be a thing of the past.

Many players and DM’s alike will have fond memories of the Lost Mine of Phandelver D&D sourcebook. Released as part of the fifth edition’s initial starter set, the module served as many groups’ first foray into the world of D&D.

Such was the popularity of Lost Mine of Phandelver that D&D Beyond has had frequent periods during which the book was free to download. But soon, D&D Beyond will no longer offer it for sale at all.

D&D 5e Legacy Content

Thankfully, Lost Mine of Phandelver isn’t being phased out and lost forever. Instead, the sourcebook is becoming Legacy Content, as termed by Wizards of the Coast. Legacy Content ‘does not reflect the latest rules and lore’, and is less relevant to the current form of 5e as a result.

Unlike rules updates from sourcebooks like Volo’s Guide to Monsters, Lost Mine of Phandelver’s removal is unlikely to cause as much of a stir in the 5e community. This is because Lost Mine of Phandelver will still be accessible on D&D Beyond for players who have already purchased it, and for those who have yet to experience it, Lost Mine’s adventure content is already accessible in a new form.

D&D 5e’s new sourcebook: Phandelver and Below

WOTC

Phandelver and Below is a brand-new adventure – perfect for fans of Baldur’s Gate 3 – that features the same location as Lost Mine. Rather than just re-use the setting, Phandelver and Below will feature collected and updated versions of the Lost Mine of Phandelver content.

While this is great in theory, allowing players to access old content along with new, there is a sore spot. Lost Mine of Phandelver is currently free Lost Mine of Phandelver is currently free on D&D Beyond, and Phandelver and Below will require purchasing to access all of its content. This includes that which has been ported over from the Lost Mine adventure.

While Lost Mine has not always been accessible for free, hopefully, Phandelver and Below will receive the same treatment by D&D Beyond in the future.

D&D Lost Mine of Phandelver: Why it’s being removed

Wotc

While Lost Mine served for many years as a great first entry to 5e – even serving as the initial basis for popular Actual Play shows like The Adventure Zone – there is little doubt that 5e’s age has begun to show in the adventure.

Players’ issues with the module – such as early lethality and lack of NPC depth and variety – have only become more prominent as 5e’s later releases have grown in both mechanical and storytelling complexity.

Wizards of the Coast has sought to address Lost Mine’s issues as a first-time experience, and have achieved some success with the release of Dragons of Stormwreck Isle. This introductory module is more suited to 5e’s current mechanical design and storytelling sensibilities.

Lost Mine of Phandelver deserves its place among D&D 5e’s most beloved adventures. But having shepherded many new faces into dice-rolling and roleplaying, it’s time for this module to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. And for players that can’t get enough of the setting, Phandelver and Below is available for purchase now.

