Below Deck Med fans convinced Natasha was much worse than Season 8’s Natalya

There have been two “Nat”s on Below Deck Med so far, and fans are convinced one is worse than the other.

Sometimes it can be hard to keep up with all of the crew members who have come and left Below Deck Mediterranean.

Two stars that are constantly being compared are Season 7’s Chief Stewardess Natasha “Tasha” Webb and Season 8’s 3rd Stewardess Natalya “Nat” Scudder.

Not only because their names are so similar to each other, but according to viewers, they are extremely alike. And that’s not necessarily a compliment.

Do Below Deck Med fans like Natasha or Natalya?

On November 9, viewers decided to start up a conversation on Reddit and settle once and for all who their favorite Nat is on the show.

While a lot of people joked that they are almost identical personality-wise at this point, with one saying “This is getting out of hand. Now there are two of them,” the rest were able to come to an agreement on which has been worse in their opinions.

One fan wrote, “Natasha was definitely the worst chief stew. I was on Natalya’s side during their arguments. She made good points and Natasha’s only response “stop shouting at me.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Natasha was a terrible chief stew. The whole boat could have burned down around her and she wouldn’t have noticed because she was staring at her phone.”

Natasha hasn’t publicly responded to all of the criticism as of yet. She was only on the show for the seventh season. Maybe she’s due to come back and change the minds of viewers? Only time will tell.

