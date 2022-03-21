17-year-old TikTok star claps back at haters after buying London home

TikTok star Issey Moloney has purchased her first house at the mere age of 17 years old, clapping back at fan hate.

17-year-old TikTok star Issey Moloney has amassed over 5.7 million followers on the platform, with an added 220,000 followers on Instagram, earning her hundreds of thousands of pounds on brand deals.

While most teens are busy working a conventional job or hanging out with friends, Moloney has built an empire with her social media following, working with brands such as Bo+Tee and Lounge.

The 17-year-old has now revealed how she had bought a house in London, while simultaneously dealing with hate on social media.

Advertisement

Issey Moloney reveals how dealing with hate earned her a house

In an interview with Daily Star, the teen told the publication that “people often treat me like they’d treat a friend in school,” due to the teen’s friendly personality.

“I do get quite a lot of hate. But it’s not because I’m actually doing anything wrong,” Moloney stated, “They often think they know more about my life than they do, so they give opinions on my life that I’m not necessarily asking for, which can come across a bit aggressive.”

Moloney deals with haters by simply telling them “that they don’t have to watch it,” if they don’t like it.

Advertisement

The star revealed that the majority of her income isn’t from TikTok itself, but rather from working with companies that fit her brand.

Moloney’s overwhelming success on social media has earned her the opportunity to purchase a house in London before even reaching the age of 18.

There is no telling where this clever teen’s career will take her, but one thing for sure is that she has already done what many hope to achieve in their lifetimes.