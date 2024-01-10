Twitch bans ALF channel that replayed episodes of classic ’80s sitcom

A channel that appears to have been dedicated to broadcasting ALF has returned to its home planet after a Twitch ban.

More and more classic television is running the risk of becoming lost media. Thankfully, streaming channels are fixing that.

Classic cartoons like G.I. Joe have marathon streams on YouTube, while forgotten sitcoms like Just Shoot Me and Newsradio are getting a new life with episodes uploaded to official channels.

Over on Twitch, something similar happens with channels like Hungry, which broadcasts classic cooking shows. Unfortunately, these have to be official, which has resulted in one broadcast channel being shut down by Twitch.

ALF channel that broadcast ’80s sitcom banned by Twitch

The Twitch channel Alf was banned by the streaming service on January 10. The Twitch listing directs to a page that states, “Content from this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder.”

ALF was an Always On channel that ran a 24/7 broadcast of the classic 1986 sitcom. However, the channel does not appear to have been officially affiliated as there is no mention of it on other active ALF social media like the official Twitter page, @ALFforreal.

Alien Productions The cultural phenomenon ALF featured an American family taking in a displaced alien named Gordon.

The beloved sitcom followed ALF, real name Gordon Shemway, an “alien life form” who crash-landed on Earth and was taken in by the Tanner family. The series ran for four seasons, ending on one of television’s most notorious cliffhangers, which was resolved in a 1996 television movie.

Some form of ALF reboot has been in the works since 2018. In 2023, Ryan Reynold’s Maximum Effort production studio announced it would be developing new ALF material, which has so far included a one-off YouTube marathon and a Mint Mobile commercial.

Fans and newcomers alike can legally stream ALF on Peacock and Amazon Freevee. For more ALF and Television news, stick with Dexerto.