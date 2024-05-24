Rapper kills freestyle on stream for 16 minutes straight over 22 different beats

Rapper ‘SaveAj’ has blown viewers away after freestyling for 16 minutes straight over 22 different beats while on Plaqueboymax’s Twitch stream.

One of the newest members of FaZe Clan, Max invited musician Aj to join him on a Twitch stream for a freestyling challenge called “Five Fingers of Death.”

Claiming rapper Juice WRLD had also completed the challenge, Max explained, “I have compiled a bunch of random beats. Instrumentals that you should all know if you don’t live under a rock. And [Aj] about to rap on them.”

To up the ante, Max would also occasionally lift items or write words on a whiteboard that Aj then had to incorporate into his freestyle.

Without missing a beat, literally, Aj continued to freestyle for 16 minutes, making his way through 22 different beats that included instrumentals from the following songs:

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Nvr Again – Yeat/Murda Musik – Ken Carson

On Deck – Abra Cadabra

Get In My Car – 50 Cent/Need It – Migos

Swamp – Tool

Carnival – Kanye West, Playboi Carti, Rich the Kid, Ty Dolla $ign

Lord Knows – Meek Mill

3G – Yeat

We not like you – Nettspend

Laced Max – Lazer Dim

MMM HMM – NLE Choppa

SkeeYee – Sexyy Red

Get In With Me – BossMan Dlow

Not A Drill – Veeze

3AM in Philly – G Herbo

Figure It out – Royal Blood

Tell Your Friends – The Weeknd

Blood On The Leaves – Kanye West

Run This Town – Rihanna, Kanye West, Jay-Z

Forgot about Dre – Dr. Dre

Dunk Contest – Andy Mineo, Wordsplayed

Still The Same – Bob Seger

Max was evidently impressed, bopping along to every song before being left speechless when the challenge finally concluded. Finding his voice again, Max said, “I figured you was going to do it, but you really did that sh** [sic].”

“That sh** was crazy,” Aj surmised, as Max told viewers to “clap it up” for the rapper. And viewers were certainly in agreeance with Max, taking to the comments to offer their praise.

“We haven’t seen generational talent like this since Juice WRLD,” one person insisted. Another wrote, “No [bullsh**] this kid is one of the most talented in the game [right now], bro needs more recognition.”

Many claimed Aj would “blow up in no time”, stating Max’s stream was just “the beginning” of the rapper’s career and predicting he would become “one of the biggest artists in the world one day.”

“This n**** is different bro. Everything about those 16 minutes was crazy [as f***] from the off-top bars, to catching the beat, to multiple flows and cadences, a lot of subject material… man that sh** was beautiful.”