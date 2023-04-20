Twitch streamer Forsen hit with surprising ban

Twitch streamer Forsen has been hit with a surprising ban from the Amazon-owned platform, but it’s not clear why.

Over the last few years, Forsen has become one of the more popular streamers on Twitch, amassing over a million followers in the process.

While he’s known for playing a variety of games, he most recently made headlines after beating xQc’s Minecraft speedrun time.

Forsen received a surprising ban from the platform on April 20, 2023, but the reason isn’t clear just yet.

Forsen banned on Twitch

After it was revealed that Forsen had been banned from the platform, his channel disappeared only to show the usual Twitch message.

“This channel is temporarily unavailable due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service,” it reads.

It’s unknown why Forsen was hit with this ban, but we’ll be sure to update you as we find out more.

This story is developing…