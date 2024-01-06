Zack Snyder makes Netflix history as first director with profile icon

Director Zack Snyder is now the only direct with his own Netflix profile icon despite his recent platform movie bomb.

One of the most unique features show on the Netflix platform is the fact that users can use various TV and movie character headshots to customize their profiles.

From Squid Game to Ginny and Georgia, fans can pick their favorite character icons to differentiate their profiles from their families.

And now it looks like one director has made history on the platform as it was announced that Zack Snyder has received his own personal Netflix icon.

Zack Snyder becomes first first director with a Netflix icon

On the heels of the premiere of his film Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire in early December, Netflix’s official Twitter account announced that Snyder has received his own icon headshot that fans can use to customize their profiles.

“Zack Snyder is already iconic. Being the first director to get his own profile icon only makes it more true,” Netflix wrote while attaching Snyder’s headshot to it.

Though the platform has worked with several iconic directors like Joel and Ethan Coen, Alfonso Cuarón, and Guillermo del Toro, Snyder is the only director to receive this honor from the site.

Snyder undoubtedly has quite an iconic body of work as he directed movies such as Watchmen, Man of Steel, and Justice League, his latest venture with Netflix was not very well received.

In out two-star review, we highlighted how the movie felt like it was “clearly shot and envisioned as a violent space opera, with action awkwardly, frustratingly neutered in aid of a family-friendly-ish viewing experience, some scattered teeth aside.”

And it wasn’t just Dexerto who weren’t impressed with the film as Rebel Moon Part One debuted with a 17% on Rotten Tomatoes, which marked the director’s lowest score to date.

However, despite his latest film not being the biggest hit, it seems like Netflix still appreciates all the director does for their platform and filmmaking as a whole.

To check out more of Dexerto’s TV & Movie coverage, click here.