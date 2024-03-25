Yellowstone star divides fans after being “kicked off” plane

A member of the Yellowstone cast found himself in trouble when he was kicked off an airplane, and fans are split on whether he was in the right.

When it comes to the Bunkhouse Boys, Lloyd is firmly a fan favorite. Played in the Yellowstone cast by Forrie J. Smith, Lloyd is the wise, seasoned worker at the Dutton Ranch who helps Rip keep the other hands in check. But in the real world, the charming Yellowstone character actor isn’t drawing much positive attention from fans following an incident on an airplane.

On March 25, Smith live-streamed himself telling a story of how he’d just been kicked off a plane because he’d refused to sit next to someone who was wearing a mask.

“You know my social media people tell me that you like me face to face,” Smith told fans on Instagram after the incident. “But you know what, I can’t say face to face what I want. I just got kicked off a plane in, uh, where the hell am I at? Houston, Texas. Because I told them I didn’t feel comfortable sitting next to somebody with a mask on.

“Yeah, I been drinking. I’ve been sitting in the airport for three hours, yeah I’m drinking. I ain’t drunk. But they threw me off the plane because I’m drunk because you people won’t stand up and tell everybody what bullshit this is. I just told them I didn’t feel comfortable about sitting next to somebody that had to wear a mask and I’m off the plane.”

Of course, being such a controversial topic, fans wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the matter online. Some were quick to defend Smith, believing he was in the right. Naturally, it all got a little political.

“That is horse sh*t my friend. I can’t believe people still wear masks,” one Instagram user commented. Another agreed, writing: “Oh come on. Masks are in the past, don’t listen to people wearing masks. They’re just being dramatic.”

However, many argued that Smith was overreacting and behaving inappropriately.

“He got kicked off because he was drunk,” said one fan on Reddit. “I saw the video on his Instagram page. His social media team needs to be fired for allowing him to post the video. How embarrassing.”

“Omg his delicate feelings were hurt by someone just doing their own thing. Learn how to live with others!!!!” said another.

“That’s the weird thing about folks who are anti-mask,” one comment said. “They’ll go on about their rights to not wear a mask but will immediately harass people who chose to wear it. It’s not about rights they’re usually just being a-holes.”

Another fan wrote: “I really liked him, but man that video was really cringy…I feel a bit let down.”

