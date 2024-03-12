Yellowstone star “ready to know” how it ends

One Yellowstone star has come to terms with the early ending of the drama series, and they’re ready to find out what comes next.

While Yellowstone fans might not be ready to let the show go just yet, one cast member has come to terms with saying goodbye. When Kevin Costner’s departure was announced last year alongside the cancellation of the show, it was unexpected to say the least.

As one of the most-watched cable shows around and with an expanding franchise behind it, nobody could have foreseen this. No doubt it came as a shock to the cast as well, although some have come to accept that their time on the Dutton Ranch will soon be over.

In fact, one star is more than ready to find out how it’s going to close out, and he’s grateful to have had the time he did.

Luke Grimes is “ready to know” how Yellowstone ends

In an interview with People Magazine, Luke Grimes (who plays Kayce Dutton), said of Yellowstone: “I think I’m ready to know how it ends.”

“Nothing will ever be the same because of this show in all sorts of ways, good and bad,” he said. “I will miss it terribly, I know that. I mean, I think I’m ready to know how it ends. I’m ready to tell the end of the story.”

Grimes also admitted that he “doesn’t know” what’ll happen when it’s “actually said and done.”

“For seven years, we’ve been doing this, and we started in 2017. That’s crazy. This cast and crew, they’re like a second family, we spend a lot of time together,” he added. “It’s been one of the most intense experiences of my life. Also, one of the most rewarding. It’s changed my life in every way possible.”

Kayce, the youngest son of John Dutton, has truly been through the ringer. After overcoming the guilt he faced after the death of his brother Lee, Kayce is permanently torn between his wife and his father. As he shoulders more responsibility, Kayce slowly grows to respect the ranch and what it means to protect it.

Last we saw Kayce, he was still grappling with what he learned on his vision quest. As he told Monica, he “saw the end of us.” An eerie prophecy for sure, and one that fans hope Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will address.