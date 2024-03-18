Yellowstone fans slam Rip for “unnecessary” violent scene

Rip isn’t exactly a peaceful guy, but Yellowstone fans have taken an issue with one “unnecessary” violent moment from the Dutton Ranch foreman.

Unnecessary violence? On Yellowstone? Unbelievable, right? Well, actually, this makes absolute perfect sense, since if there’s anything Taylor Sheridan‘s hit drama series puts a spotlight on more than cowboys and the sprawling beauty of Montana, it’s violence. And unnecessary violence, at that.

The “shoot first, think later” mentality is the backbone of the Dutton family lifestyle. Thanks to them, fans have been treated to some of the most shocking deaths seen on the small screen, as well as a few incredibly dramatic near-misses.

Article continues after ad

One man always found at the scene of the crime is Rip Wheeler, John Dutton’s right-hand man on the Dutton Ranch. As he keeps the younger, less-experienced ranch hands in check, Rip has to resort to a few questionable methods, and fans aren’t happy about one unrestrained moment of violence in particular.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone fans aren’t happy about Rip’s fight with Lloyd

Fans are criticizing Rip over a scene in Yellowstone Season 4 Episode 6, in which he fights Lloyd after the latter starts a brawl in the bunkhouse with Walker.

“I hated it the most when Rip had to beat Lloyd because of his trouble with Walker,” a user on Reddit posted. Others were quick to agree, thinking that this was one occasion that Rip went perhaps a little too far.

Article continues after ad

“Stomping on Lloyd’s hand was super unnecessary,” another added. “A job that requires your hands is kinda hard to do when you can’t, you know, use your hands.”

Paramount

“To me, it was ridiculously unbelievable because of the difference in body builds and age,” another said. “Lloyd might’ve been a force in his day but now he’s too frail and would’ve broken all kinds of bones with what Rip dished out.”

Indeed, it’s a tough scene to watch for all the Lloyd fans out there. Lloyd, who acts as Rip’s confidant in the show, suffered the wrath of the younger, stronger man as they fought. Rip eventually stomps down on Lloyd’s hand — a painful and brutal moment.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Ultimately, Lloyd understands the consequences of his actions. As Rip’s bunkhouse rule states: “If you want to fight someone, you fight me.” Lloyd directly broke this rule when he attacked Walker, who he accused of stealing his girl.

The two eventually reconcile and move on, with the bunkhouse boys finding peace once again… for a short while, anyway.

For more Yellowstone, check out our guides to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, the 6666 release date, and the Yellowstone 2024 release date.