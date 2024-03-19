Yellowstone fans praise “only likable character” in the show

One underrated Yellowstone character is finally finding popularity with fans after they consider him to be the only likable person on the Dutton Ranch.

Nobody can claim the Yellowstone characters to be uninteresting. Whether they’re likable or not, however, is a totally different issue. Even the Dutton family, who run the ranch upon which the Taylor Sheridan show is set, often bring about the wrong kind of attention from fans.

As such, it makes picking out your favorite Yellowstone characters a pretty thankless task. Almost everyone on this ranch has killed, attacked, or schemed against someone else. Only the ranch hands — often dubbed the ‘Bunkhouse Boys’ — are typically forgiven since everyone finds them to be so damn charming.

Article continues after ad

One bunkhouse resident in particular is becoming a fan favorite upon rewatch, and he’s not exactly one who stuck out before, thanks to his high-and-mighty attitude against the branding ways of the ranch.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone fans say Walker is the only likable character in the show

On the Yellowstone subreddit, fans are giving Walker his time in the sun after dubbing him as the “only likable character” in the show. The newfound Walker appreciation came after the original poster addressed a scene in Season 4 Episode 1, and how Walker’s defense of the ranch was their reason for liking him.

The scene in question is a direct continuation of the Season 3 finale, in which each member of the Dutton family (and the Dutton Ranch itself) comes under attack. The ranch hands quickly defend the property, with Walker shooting one of the assailants, suggesting his previously bumpy loyalty is no longer in question.

Article continues after ad

Walker took a long time to come to terms with the immoral dealings of the ranch. After being saved from a trip to the Train Station by Kayce’s conscience, Walker later finds himself back at Yellowstone. The second time around, he’s a little more amenable.

Article continues after ad

“I liked him from the beginning,” one user commented. “I think he’s funny, like the cowboy version of a drama queen. There is a little sassy mean girl in him. And I respect that he’s not on board with all the sh*t the other cowboys do.”

“I don’t get all the hate for Walker,” another agreed. “He didn’t want to do illegal sh*t, and for that everyone hates him? I think he’s cool.”

Article continues after ad

“For me, he is basically the only likable character on the damn show,” one user wrote.

“I think Walker picking up the gun and defending the ranch was great for character development,” another comment noted. “You can see everyone treats him much better afterward.”

For more, check out our guides to Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, our list of the most shocking Yellowstone deaths, and everything you need to know about the Yellowstone timeline.