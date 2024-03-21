X-Men fans discover Brian Peck cameos in two movies

Brian Peck, the convicted sex offender Drake Bell accused of sexual abuse in Quiet on Set, has two appearances in Fox’s X-Men movies.

In the second half of Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Drake Bell reveals himself to be the John Doe victim in the case against Peck, a former Nickelodeon actor and voice coach known for his “Pickle Boy” skit.

While Peck was found guilty on two charges — performing a lewd act upon a child 14 or 15 by a person 10 years older and oral copulation of a person under 16 — he received significant support from actors and others in the industry, including X-Men star James Marsden.

Peck was friends with the original X-Men movies’ director Bryan Singer — who was also accused of sexual harassment. Amid the controversy around Quiet on Set, viewers have just learned Peck appeared in X-Men and X2 (as “Hot Dog Stand Patron” and “News Reporter” respectively) and did the audio commentary with Singer on the first movie.

“Why am I watching X-Men & Brian Peck is literally on here standing next to Stan Lee,” one user wrote on X/Twitter. “So Brian Peck was in X-Men as well wtf,” another posted. “Brian Peck had an uncredited cameo in Bryan Singer’s first X-Men film. Make of that what you will,” a third wrote. “Why is it not surprising that there are multiple people involved in the Singer X-Men movies that tried to help Peck out?” a fourth tweeted.

At the time of Peck’s case, Marsden wrote: “I assure you, what Brian has been through in the last year is the suffering of 100 men.” However, while the actor’s letter has sparked backlash, it’s unclear to what extent the actor — or others who backed Peck — knew of the allegations against him.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is available on ID and Max, which you can sign up for here. Read more about Brian Peck’s connection to John Wayne Gacy, and find out what documentaries you should be watching on streaming this month.

