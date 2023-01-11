WWE sale reportedly finalized in deal with Saudi Arabia

It has been reported by several pro wrestling news sources that the WWE has just completed a deal with Saudi Arabia to hand over the reins of the company and once again privatize the WWE.

The WWE – short for World Wrestling Entertainment – has been home to some of the biggest moments in all of sports entertainment. However, big changes and backstage disagreements in recent years have seen the brand undergo major shakeups. Now, perhaps the biggest in pro wrestling history has reportedly been finalized.

Steven Muehlhausen – who serves as the head of social media for wrestling news outlet DAZNWrestling, claims that WWE has indeed locked in a deal to sell to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. Not only that, but the company will also reportedly be made private once again.

“WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund,” wrote Muehlhausen on January 11, before adding that “the company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince McMahon will return to head of creative but it is expected by some people.”

Other notable pro wrestling reporter Cassidy Haynes also doubled down, claiming that the WWE has made a deal with Saudi Arabia, one that would again privatize the company. “For what it’s worth, I’m told the Saudi deal is done and they’re taking the company private.”

However, other WWE reporters such as Daze Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp, are yet to confirm if the deal has been officially made. “Hey guys, one of the hot rumors is that Saudi buyers are interested in WWE,” began Sapp in a recent Twitter thread. “I’ve gained no actual information thus far to indicate this is actually happening, outside of a few vague hinting messages from people outside WWE. WWE contacts claimed to not know what the hints were about.”

The Fighful Select reporter then doubled down on his lack of confirmation in a follow-up tweet. “I haven’t confirmed any of this. At all. But hey, you guys wanna know what all of the dark Twitter tweets are about.”

This isn’t the only major WWE news circulating online. Earlier today, it was revealed that Stephanie McMahon – the daughter of Vince McMahon – has resigned from her position of Co-CEO of the company permanently.

The WWE or any official contacts are yet to comment on the rumor. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated as more information is revealed regarding the company’s imminent sale.